Sagem HD-D45H G4 T

New features and performance standards make this the rear projection TV to beat

Sagem's previous DLP rear-pro range set new standards for both performance and value - so we can only hope that the same will prove true of the company's brand new, up-specified HD-D45H G4 T.

Aesthetically it's a beauty, with the high-gloss black screen surround a perfect partner for the sumptuous silver pedestal section.

Connectivity is excellent, too, especially since two HDMI inputs replace the single DVI option found on previous Sagem models. Naturally for a TV sporting the HD Ready logo, the D45H G4 T also carries component video jacks, while other standouts include three RGB-capable Scarts, an analogue PC input, a new multimedia card slot for viewing digital photos, and a digital audio loopthrough.

The D45H G4 T is Sagem's first TV with a built-in Freeview tuner. And this is thankfully backed up by a 7-day electronic programme guide, a Top Up TV card slot, a dedicated button for radio channels, and a six-slot timer event memory. Oddly, though, you have to set these timer events manually rather than just selecting programmes from the EPG.

Another first on the D45H G4 T is Crystal Motion picture processing, designed to boost brightness and contrast, make colours more vibrant and natural, and upscale standard definition images Pixel Plus stylee to better suit the DLP chipset's 1,280 x 720 resolution. As if all this wasn't enough, there's Faroudja DCDi de-interlacing, too.

The Crystal Motion circuitry is instantly visible in both extra sharpness for standard-definition sources, and a huge reduction in the fizzing over horizontal motion that was pretty much the only blemish on previous Sagem DLP offerings.

Impressively it works without throwing up any nasty digital side effects, either. In fact, picture noise in general is well suppressed.

The Sagem's colours, meanwhile, combine wondrous vibrancy with a completely natural tone, and there's plenty of shading subtlety too, giving images extra solidity.

Also impeccable is the TV's black level response, which delivers dark areas free of noise, greyness and green/blue undertones yet stuffed with depth-inducing shadow detail.

Standard definition sources clearly benefit from Crystal Motion, while high definition sources enjoy a purity and clarity that sometimes takes your breath away.

There are few negatives: fast camera pans can judder a touch; there's sporadic evidence of the DLP rainbow effect; and lots of ambient light in the room can also produce a faint pool of reflected light in the screen's centre. But these glitches are negligible versus all the heroics. More power and aggression to the audio would have been good, but the tone is rich and neutral, and there's an elegant treble/bass balance.

Sagem has struck home cinema gold once again with its new DLP TV. The picture quality, connectivity and features count all improve on anything the company has delivered before and set new benchmarks for the rest to be judged against.