Quality shines through and the Aego 2.1 system has it in spades

The Aegos are a good choice if you want a superior 2:1 set-up for under a ton. They're loud, and a much better choice than budget 2.1 systems, as the bass is tight and easily controlled - you can choose from three levels.

Out of the box, the speakers sound rather peaky, with fairly pronounced treble, but they're still impressive performers, they're well built, and easy to set up.