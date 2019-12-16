You can still grab these fantastic PS4 bundle bargains ahead of Christmas

Missed out on the great PS4 and PS4 Pro bundle deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Don't fret, you can still pick a bunch of PlayStation 4 bundles for the same price as we saw during that period.

That means you can pick up a PS4 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for just £199 or PS4 with FIFA 20 and a second DualShock 4 Controller for just £219. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best PS4 prices in your region.)

These bundles could make a great last minute Christmas present for a loved one - or even just yourself. Check them out below:

Sony PS4 500GB Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle | £199 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the regular PS4 with the recently released Modern Warfare for £100 off. This is the same price as we seen during Black Friday weekend and a great bargain.

Fortntie Neo Versa PS4 Bundle| Second DualShock 4 Controller | £199 at Amazon

There's £50 off this Fortnite PS4 bundle that includes a 500GB PS4, two DualShock 4 controllers, epic Neo versa outfit, epic Neo phrenzy back bling and 2000 V-Bucks.

PS4 White Pro Console with Marvel's Spider-Man | £269.99 at Very

Prefer a white PS4 Pro console? Then you may be better picking up this bundle from Very that includes the PS4 Pro and Spider-Man for less than £300. You can also add optional extras.

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | Now TV pass | £269 at Game

This PS4 Pro bundle has just come down massively and it has a brand new game too. It also comes with a two-month pass for Now TV's entertainment channels too which is worth around £18.

View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you're essentially getting the newly released FIFA20 for free. You get the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus.

View Deal

Sony PS4 bundle | 500GB | Free Game | Blu-ray | DualShock Controller: £269.97 £219.99 at Argos

This Argos bundle isn't afraid to give the goods. For £219 you get a 500GB PS4 console with a DualShock 4 controller and a choice of both a free Blu-ray movie and an AAA PS4 game, with Marvel's Spider-Man and Death Stranding available to include.

FIFA 20 PS4 Bundle | Second DualShock 4 Controller | £219 at Amazon

You can pick up this bundle from Amazon that includes a 500GB PS4, the latest FIFA and two controllers for just £219. That's over £50 off.

