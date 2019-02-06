You can now use the BT Sport app on Xbox, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TVs

The BT Sport app, which gives you access to live streams of BT's multiple sport channels including Sport channels 1-3, Boxnation and ESPN, is now available on more devices.

From today, you'll be able to download the BT Sport app on Xbox One, One S, One X, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) and a host of Samsung Smart TVs, bringing the action easily to the big screen in your home.

BT says it will bring the app to more platforms in the future, with the app already having been available on Android and iOS phones and tablets for some time now.

At launch the app on the new platforms offers up to 1080p full HD streaming and 50fps (frames per second), depending on the quality of your internet connection.

More content coming soon

Later this year, in time for the new football season in August, BT will add Ultra HD 4K streaming quality and its on-demand content including match highlights.

BT has focused on making its app easy to use, getting you to the live action as quickly as possible, and we got to demo the app on Apple TV and the Xbox One X and can confirm the interface is extremely straight forward.

The BT Sport app is free to download, but a subscription is required. If you already have BT Sport as part of your TV package, the app is included in the price.