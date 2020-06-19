Xiaomi’s OnePlus Z rival is out now in the UK and you can grab it a discount

Following an announcement back in May, the Poco F2 Pro from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Pocophone is finally now available to buy in the UK, and if you pick it up soon then you can get it at a discounted price.

Until June 23 the Poco F2 Pro will cost just £499 on Xiaomi’s website, down from a standard price of £549. And you can also get an extra £20 off by using the voucher code POCOF2PRO.

That’s for a model in Cyber Grey with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be made available at some point this summer – and presumably at a lower price.

The Poco F2 Pro in Cyber Grey (Image credit: Xiaomi)

While the Poco F2 Pro has a mid-range price, it packs in a lot for the money, making it a likely rival for the upcoming OnePlus Z, or even a cheaper alternative to the OnePlus 8.

It has a 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED screen, a top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and a quad-lens rear camera, with a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide one, a 5MP ‘telemacro’ one (for close-ups), and a 2MP depth sensor.

There’s also a 20MP pop-up camera on the front, meaning the Poco F2 Pro is able to have an all-screen design. Plus it has a 3.5mm headphone port, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and it supports 5G.

We haven’t had the chance to put the Poco F2 Pro through a full review yet, so you might want to wait for that – or to see what the OnePlus Z offers. But if you need a great value almost-flagship now and want to take advantage of the discount, this on paper looks like a good bet.

