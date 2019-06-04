Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch date set for June 11

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is set to be officially unveiled very soon as it will make its debut at an event in China on June 11.

That has now been confirmed by Xiaomi, and it's likely to be the same time that we hear about the upcoming Amazfit Verge 2.

So far, there hasn't been confirmation from Xiaomi on other events around the world. We still expect to hear about the fitness tracker coming to other markets such as the UK, India and the US, much like the Mi Band 3, but it may be a bit of a wait until it's properly released there.

We don't yet have any confirmed details for the Mi Band 4, but the teaser image from the company suggests the tracker is set to get a color display for the first time.

Previous Xiaomi fitness trackers have had black and white screens, and this update looks to bring a splash of color into the user interface for when you're swiping through health stats.

That matches with a variety of leaks we've seen previously of the upcoming fitness tracker. Other rumors suggest there will be a 135mAh battery, which is larger than the one in the Mi Band 3, and it'll probably feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology too.

We'll be sure to give you the first details on the fitness band when we hear them from Xiaomi early next week.

Via Droid Shout