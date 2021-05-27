Xiaomi apparently never rests, with two more cheap phones available now

Another week, another batch of budget Xiaomi phones dropping. Last week we got the Poco M3 Pro 5G, this week we're getting the Redmi Note 10S and Note 10 5G, and next week is still a mystery. It'll probably the Redmi Note 8 2021 though.

First unveiled back in March 2021, these two new Redmi phones are finally on sale in the UK - the Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10, which were also shown off in March, have been available to buy for some time now.

The Redmi Note 10S is available for £199 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or £229 if you bump that storage up to 128GB. The Note 10 5G also starts at £199, for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but only costs £10 more for 128GB of storage.

Both phones are available from today (May 27) on Amazon or Xiaomi's website.

What are the phones like?

Both of these phones are low-cost handsets, so don't expect super-high specs, but Redmi handsets often present good value for money. We haven't tested either phone just yet, but here are their specs.

The Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen. It uses the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset with 6GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery that powers up at 33W. It has four rear cameras (64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth-sensing and 2MP macro) and a 13MP selfie snapper.

The Redmi Note 10 5G's big advantage over its siblings is - well, it's in the name, the 5G connectivity it boasts. The phone has a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, three rear cameras (48MP main, 2MP depth, 2MP macro), 8MP front camera, 5,000mAh battery and 18W charging.

Overall the Note 10S sounds like the more accomplished phone in most ways, but its screen has a slower refresh rate and is slightly smaller than the Note 10 5G, and of course it only uses a 4G connection.