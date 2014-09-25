Transport for London celebrates 1m contactless payments in 9 days

It's taken less than 10 days for Transport for London to rack up its millionth contactless payment since launching across its wider network, with 1,700 cases of card clash.

Card clash was always going to be an issue - although whose fault that is remains hotly debated - but the figure is below TfL's estimates which is encouraging.

The million landmark is an impressive one, especially given that adoption of the technology is only going to increase in the coming months.

The contactless system came online on the September 16 for tube, tram, DLR and overground joining the bus service in offering the facility.

Buses and trams accounted for the lion's share of the journeys (785,000) with 375,000 coming from tube and overground.