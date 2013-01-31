Nextira One sets cloud and disaster recovery suites

NextiraOne is to launch a group of dedicated cloud and disaster recovery suites in the UK.

The integrator of private cloud solutions said the suites will be based on the technology platforms of Cisco, NetApp, EMC and VMWare and will include managed services during their life cycle.

They will be co-located at the Equinix LD5 International Business Exchange data centre in Slough.

NextiraOne said its suites are designed with optimised security, networking, computing and storage components as well as computer room power and cooling available in Equinix's Slough data centre.

Geraint Davies, Head of Business Development, Data Centres, said: "For organisations that operate customised applications in their own private computer rooms on-site, the cloud suites provide great opportunities to complement their own services with niche applications delivered by specialists and also to offer new services for use by their customers.

"This leads to a need for a hybrid infrastructure that supports core applications privately, but also allows easy experimentation with the cloud, and the ability to expand this.

"In addition, businesses need resilient disaster recovery computer rooms that mirror key aspects of their private facilities."