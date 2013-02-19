FIFA confirms goal-line technology will be employed at 2014 World Cup

As Walter Sobchak would say: "OVER THE LINE!"

World football's governing body FIFA has confirmed that goal-line technology will be used during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The association issued a statement claiming that trials at the Club World Cup in December 2012 had proved successful, and said that the tech is now ready for the sport's biggest stage.

FIFA also called on tech companies and innovators to step forward and bid for the rights to provide the technology at the tournament and 2013's curtain-raising Confederations Cup.

The Hawkeye system - already employed in cricket and tennis - and the Goalref tech have already been approved by FIFA, but the organisation is on the look out for more solutions to make themselves known.

Tender launched

The statement said: "After a successful implementation of Goal-Line Technology (GLT) at the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan in December 2012, FIFA has decided to use GLT at the FIFA Confederations Cup Brazil 2013 and 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil.

"The aim is to use GLT in order to support the match officials and to install a system in all stadia, pending the successful installation, and pre-match referee tests.

"With different technologies on the market, FIFA has launched a tender today, setting out the technical requirements for the two forthcoming competitions in Brazil."

Lampard's bane

The decision to go full-steam ahead with goal-line tech was made after the infamous goal-that-never was in the England vs Germany clash during the 2010 tournament.

England were trailing 2-1 when Frank Lampard's lob looked to have levelled matters going into half time. However, despite the ball crossing the goal-line by a good couple of feet, the goal was not awarded.

England went on to comfortably lose the game 4-1, while Germany extracted a measure of revenge for the controversial Geoff Hurst goal in the 1966 final, which still causes debate to this day.

The goal-line solution, which aims to eradicate these mistakes, is also in-line for a roll-out in the English Premier League as early as the start of the 2013/14 season.

Via BBC Sport