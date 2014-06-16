Boris Johnson: there are worse things than a mildly inaccurate Wikipedia entry

Google announced recently that it will help those who want to disappear from the web, thanks to its new 'right to be forgotten' submission form.

Not everyone is enamored with this idea, however, with London Mayor Boris Johnson, speaking at the launch of London Technology Week, revealing that he believes that the truth should not be 'weeded out' of the internet.

"I don't see how it is practically possible to maintain the 'right to be forgotten' ruling," he said.

"I am on the side of history, free speech and people's right to know what is going on in the world and I think there are worse things in life than having your Wikipedia entry mildly inaccurate.

"The internet is a wonderful thing. It allows us to know what is going in the world and I don't want to see people effectively going through it to weed out the truth."

Taxi for one

Johnson also aired his views on taxi app Uber's recent spat with London Black Cab drivers - explaining that he could understand why drivers would be unhappy with the way Uber currently works but believes the situation will have to be settled in the High Court.

"Uber is a difficult one. We have gone to the High Court to get a ruling on this but the issue is basically: is an app on a person's mobile in a cab the equivalent to a taxi meter? I can see why London cab drivers might think it is. It is receiving data, it is calculating the distance, time and the fare," said Johnson.

"There are other lawyers who say it isn't and that is the advice of the councilors for TFL, so we have got a legal problem. It would be very difficult for me to ban Uber without the risk of a judicial review which would be extremely expensive. We need to test the thing in the court."

Those hoping that driverless cars will sort out the taxi situation in London will be disappointed, though, as Johnson didn't reveal any plans to have Google's autonomous cars on the UK's roads.

He did joke, however, that London already has its own driverless cars: "Google may make driverless cars already but we already have driverless cars on the streets of London - the ones that are parked.

"They are a success and we have no plans to remove them."

London Technology Week begins 16 June and with 200 events taking place across the capital and more than 30,000 people set to attend.