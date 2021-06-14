Early Prime Day deals are live: 4K TVs, Echo Dot, Ring Doorbell and more on sale

Amazon Prime Day is exactly one week away, and to celebrate, the retailer just launched fantastic deals on its best-selling devices. These early Prime Day deals are exclusively for Prime Members and include discounts on the latest Echo Dot, 4K Fire TVs, the powerful Echo Speaker, the Echo Show 5, the all-new Echo Buds, and more.

Some of today's best offers include this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $299.99, the Echo Auto on sale for a record-low price of $14.99 (was $49.99), and the Echo Buds on sale for $79.99 - $20 less than the previous all-time low price.



Leaving the best deal for last, Amazon is offering two Echo Dots for the price of one when you apply the coupon code PDDOT2PACK at checkout. The latest Echo Dot currently retails for $49.99, so with this deal, you're saving 50% off for both smart speakers - a fantastic bargain.



Shop more of Amazon's pre-Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind these limited-time offers are some of the best deals we've seen and we can't predict the prices will go any lower during Prime Day. You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of these fantastic bargains, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Early Prime Day deals

Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug that's on sale for just $14.99 for Prime members. That's the first time this 2021 smart plug has been discounted and a fantastic early Prime Day deal.

Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - This early Prime Day deal has a massive 70% discount on the Amazon Echo Auto. That's the lowest price we've seen for the handy Echo device that adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Tile Mate (2020): $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Pick up the handy Tile Mate for just $19.99 at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. You can attach the tracker to anything you don't want to lose and use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when you misplace your things.

Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle: $82.97 $55.97 at Amazon

Save $27 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with this Fire TV Stick 4K essentials bundle that's on sale for $55.97 at Amazon. The bundle includes amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick, a bright red case, and a USB cable which allows you to power your Fire TV Stick 4K directly from your TV's USB port.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $99.98 $49.98 for two with code PDDOT2PACK

Save $50 - Our favorite early Prime Day deal - Amazon Prime members can get two 4th generation Echo Dots for the price of one when you apply code PDDOT2PACK at checkout. The compact smart speaker works with Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $199.98 $119.98 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more powerful speaker, Prime members can save $80 when you buy two and use code ECHOPRIME at checkout. The smart speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can snag the first-generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display.

All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $79.99 - $20 less than the record-low price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished): $139.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - For a limited time, Prime members can get a certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for just $89.99 - $80 less than the standard Ring Pro. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen): $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - Amazon's 2nd Generation Echo Frames are getting a first-time price cut for Prime members. The smart glasses work with Amazon Alexa so you can make calls, listen to podcasts and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - If you're working with a small space, Amazon has this Toshiba 43-inch HD TV on sale for just $239.99. You're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience built in, and the Alexa remote allows you to adjust the volume, change the channel and browse for movies completely hands-free.

Insignia 50-inch 4K smart TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic early Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get this 50-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $299.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $479.99 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - Amazon Prime members can snag a massive $120 discount on this Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV. Featuring HDR, DTS studio sound, and a massive range of channels thanks to the Fire operating system, this already cheap TV is a must-buy this week.

You can shop for more of the best Amazon Echo deals and sales that are happening right now.