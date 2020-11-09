Vodafone offers jobseekers unlimited 5G data

Anyone who has lost their job as a result of coronavirus can get a tariff with Vodafone that includes unlimited 5G data, calls, and texts for £10 a month, the operator has said.

The pandemic has elevated the role of mobile and broadband within society, with most people increasingly reliant on their connection for work, entertainment, and communication.

Like its competitors, Vodafone has enacted several measures to ensure customers stay connected during the pandemic. These have included additional network capacity and pledges not to disconnect anyone suffering from economic hardship.

Vodafone Voxi tariff

The £10 tariff forms part of that commitment, with Vodafone saying that there should be no need to compromise on essentials if a person’s job situation is uncertain.

“We want to provide financial relief to those people most in need at this incredibly difficult time,” said Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery. “And we want to make sure those people keep connected, because we know how vital that is – vital to finding new work, and vital to good mental health.

“If you can’t afford your current plan, or you know someone who is struggling, we can help.”

The tariff is available through Vodafone’s Voxi brand. Voxi was created to offer no-frills mobile tariffs for under-25s powered by the same network infrastructure.

The VOXI ‘Just for now’ tariff is available to anyone of any age and there is no credit check or contract to sign. Applicants simply need to send an image of relevant documentation to prove they are claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance or employment based Universal Credit. Verification is instant and the service is valid for up to six months.

Vodafone has extended an offer of a free upgrade to unlimited data for NHS workers until January 31 2021.