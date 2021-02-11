Virgin Media to hire 400 apprentices, interns and graduates

Virgin Media is to hire 400 new graduates, interns, and apprentices in 2021 as it continues its network upgrade and expansion programme.

The announcement coincides with National Apprenticeship Week, with the company promising that successful applications will benefit from a structured development programme to build the skills and knowledge to support their career.

Virgin Media has hired 494 such recruits in the past two years and its 2021 intake is a 163% increase from 2020.

Virgin Media apprenticeships

Roles are available across the business, including in operations, finance, marketing, project management, sales, construction and network engineering. Virgin Media’s nationwide footprint means positions are located across the UK.

CEO Lutz Schüler said the investment in its future workforce would allow Virgin Media to build and maintain its next-generation cable network and develop new services.

“Investing in our future workforce is at the heart of our business and, year on year, we have doubled the number of opportunities available,” he said.

“Our industry-leading gigabit broadband rollout and network expansion means that we are hiring quicker than ever in a diverse and exciting range of roles fit for the country’s top talent.

“Through permanent contracts, on-the-job training and additional qualification opportunities, we are giving hundreds of people the opportunity to develop the skills they need to thrive throughout their career.”

Last year parent company Liberty Global agreed to merge Virgin Media with Telefonica's O2 in a £31 billion deal that will create a converged communications giant in the UK.