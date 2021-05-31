Vauxhall Mokka-e review: a striking electric car, with pleasing tech and price tag

The new all-electric Vauxhall Mokka-e (and its petrol powered sibling, the new Mokka) marks a new era for the brand and its vehicle design. In fact, it's unlike any Vauxhall you've seen before.

It makes for a head-turning electric car which is suited to the city, but can also offer the flexibility of longer journeys when you need.

The Vauxhall Mokka-e price starts at £30,540, but we drove the middle trim level SRi Nav Premium 11kW model which - with a few options added too - pushes the asking price to £32,755.

It places this crossover SUV towards the entry-level end of the market, with the Mokka-e a potentially viable option for those looking for a more affordable electric car that doesn't have a hugely limited range.

Vauxhall Mokka-e design

Vauxhall Mokka-e SRi Nav Premium 11kW

Power: 100kW/136PS

Battery: 50kWh

Top Speed: 93 mph

0-62mph: 8.7 seconds

Range: up to 201 miles

Price: £32,755

The Vauxhall Mokka-e has a striking design, with a strong center crease running through the bonnet, and is fronted by a new face aesthetic the firm is calling 'The Visor'.

An angular design language runs throughout the length of the Mokka-e, and Vauxhall says that efficiency was at the heart of its aesthetic. Whatever it's done, it's certainly something different and we like the almost futuristic look.

As this is a crossover SUV, you get increased ride height without a huge footprint. In fact, the Vauxhall Mokka-e isn't much wider than a Vauxhall Corsa, and its compact frame means it's easy to navigate through towns.

Hop inside and you'll notice the Mokka-e's slightly elevated driving position. It's not as high as a full-size SUV, but it does give you a better view than you'll find from traditional hatchbacks. There's a good amount of leg and headroom here, too.

The front seats, which on the model we drove had a heating function, are comfortable, with the sides curving round to hug you a little bit - although they may not be as accommodating for everyone. It's worth going for a test drive to see if they suit you.

With the Mokka-e being at the more affordable end of the electric car scale, its interior is functional first. There's plenty of plastic in play, but the red accents and carbon effect finishes give the SRi Nav Premium a sporty look and feel.

There's a good selection of storage areas in the front, with dual cup holders between the seats, plus a small arm rest with a little storage compartment under it, and a tray at the base of the center console for your phone. The door pockets are okay, but some may find them a little small.

Moving into the back, and headroom is a little more at a premium, with taller adults likely to feel cramped, although short trips in the back are still manageable.

While this is an EV, there is no 'front trunk' or 'frunk', so you'll have to make do with the boot, which is a reasonable size and offers 350 L of space, which is similar to a compact hatchback.

Vauxhall Mokka-e drive, range and charging

The Vauxhall Mokka-e features a 100kW (136PS) electric motor which is powered by a 50kW battery.

It produces enough power to overtake on high speed roads, and acceleration in general is pretty good, but it's not going to set pulses racing with speed or handling.

The Mokka-e top speed is 93mph, while it'll move you from 0-62mph in 8.7 seconds, which is actually pretty competitive with its core rivals.

There are three drive modes to choose from, with 'Normal' being the default option and providing a smooth, comfortable ride. Switch to 'Sport' and the Mokka-e becomes a little more responsive, getting you closer to the quoted 0-62mph time.

However, Sport mode will drain the battery the quickest, and if you want to conserve as much power as possible you can engage 'Eco' mode. This throttles acceleration and increases regenerative braking - allowing you to top up the battery more effectively using kinetic energy.

Vauxhall quotes up to 201 miles of range for the Mokka-e during summer months, while in winter it admits you can expect closer to 150 miles from a single charge.

With a mix of city and motorway driving, where we used all three drive modes for some part of our travels, we got around 130 miles of range from the Vauxhall Mokka-e in cool temperatures akin to early spring.

If you mostly drive around town, and stick mainly to Eco mode, then you should be able to eke out 150+ miles, although we'd recommend you avoid frequent long journeys in the Mokka-e as you'll likely find yourself at multiple charging stations along the way.

On the plus side, the Mokka-e is equipped with fast charging, and with a 100kW rapid charger you can get from 15% to 80% in 30 minutes, while a domestic 7kW wallbox at home will get you a 100% charge in 7 hours 35 minutes.

A nice feature on the charging port, which is located over the left rear wheel arch, is the inclusion of white welcome light when you open the flap, helping you see what you’re doing at night.

Vauxhall Mokka-e specs and tech

The entry-level Vauxhall Mokka-e features two 7-inch displays - one in the centre console and the other in the instrument cluster - however, in the SRi Nav Premium, those displays are upgraded to 10 inches (for the central touchscreen) and 12 inches (for the instrument cluster), respectively.

It's a driver centric setup, with the central touchscreen angled obviously towards the driver, making it easier to control, but not quite as accessible for the passenger.

The touch interface is relatively simple and a little slow to load, but it does work. The navigation is sometimes a touch slow to load initially, but once you've entered your destination and started driving it works well, with clear instructions which are also mirrored on the display in the instrument cluster.

There's Bluetooth connectivity allowing you to link your smartphone to the infotainment system, which in turn enables music streaming from your device to the car's speakers and the ability to make and receive calls hands-free.

You'll find a USB port at the base of the center console, which can be used to charge your phone but also provides access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

These features allow you to access core smartphone apps on the Mokka-e's touchscreen - so you can opt to use Apple Maps or Google Maps for navigation, and browse your complete Spotify library.

The speakers in the Mokka-e deliver decent bass, and while the clarity isn't up there with more premium vehicles, it'll still get your motor running when you're way out on the highway.

While a lot of the infotainment system is touch-centric, Vauxhall has included physical quick-jump buttons for the core menu sections; audio, nav, car, apps. There are also physical controls for volume, climate and heated seats, which will feel more natural to many drivers.

The 12-inch instrument cluster display is bright and clear, and comes with a range of display options, allowing you to customize what you see here - from mapping to audio to trip information and more.

The Mokka-e also has a range of driver aids including automatic lights and wipers, a panoramic rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, lane assist and cruise control.

There's also pilot assist - a surprising inclusion in the affordable Mokka-e, as this is a feature that tends to be reserved for vehicles from more premium brands.

You'll need to have enabled both lane assist and cruise control before you're able to turn on pilot assist, but once enabled, the Mokka-e can stay in lane, navigate bends and adjust its speed relative to the car in front without any input from yourself. It worked well for us, and made long distance travel on a motorway much less taxing.

Rear seat passengers aren't completely forgotten about either, with a couple of USB ports available for them to charge their devices.

Verdict

The Vauxhall Mokka-e is a striking electric car, well equipped with technology and a price tag that puts it in the reach of a wider audience.

Its range is okay, but if you're looking for a long distance traveller, this isn't the EV for you. For the occasional long journey mixed with plenty of city driving, though, the Mokka-e is a good looking, fun and functional offering.