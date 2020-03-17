Tube 4G arrives on the Jubilee Line

Trials of 4G connectivity on the London Underground are now underway, with passengers on the Jubilee Line able to read emails, access social networks and watch videos on streaming services on their daily commute.

The pilot covers the eastern half of the line, with coverage extending to all platforms and tunnels between Canning Town and Westminster. Coverage will also be available in corridors and ticket halls – except in London Bridge and Waterloo where only they Jubilee Line platforms are covered.

Customers of all four major operators – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) like Tesco Mobile and Virgin Mobile that use their infrastructure will be able to access the service.

No sign of 5G on the Underground just yet

Tube 4G coverage

“We’re the UK’s number 1 network and we’re excited to be taking our award winning 4G connectivity underground into London’s tube network,” said Derek McManus, O2 COO. “We’re proud to be working with TfL and other mobile network operators to bring connectivity to where our customers need it most and we are excited to see the future potential of this project as it expands across the tube network.”

“We want to help people stay connected and make the most of their daily commute, enjoying their favourite shows, talking to friends or just getting a head start on the working day,” added outgoing Three CEO Dave Dyson. “Every year, the average London commuter spends two weeks on the tube travelling to and from work, so there’s a huge opportunity for us to help people reclaim that valuable time.”

Although a public Wi-Fi network operated by Virgin Media has been available in stations since 2012, mobile coverage has been entirely absent. One of the reasons given for this exclusion was the difficulty in deciding who would build and operate the required infrastructure given the complexities of the operation.

However with hundreds of miles of cabling to be laid, and a culture of cooperation now in evidence among operators, it appears as though London’s most notable mobile blackspot could be covered.

Transport for London (TfL) had been expected to award the contract for building the concession this summer, with four infrastructure firms bidding for the rights, while the Home Office’s Emergency Services Network (ESN) will also be powered by the network.