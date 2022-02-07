This Ring Fit Adventure deal is a must-have addition for your Nintendo Switch

The excellent fitness title Ring Fit Adventure has seen a heavy discount at Amazon, slashing the game's price to the lowest we've ever seen. If you've been looking for an affordable way to maintain an exercise routine without having to splash out on a gym membership, then this deal could be perfect for you, if you own a Nintendo Switch.

Right now, you can get Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon for just £40, which is a hefty saving of almost £30 off the usual retail price of £69.99. That discount beats all previous sales of the game we've seen so far, including the Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday sales. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Ring Fit Adventure: £69.99 £40 at Amazon

Save 43% - Ring Fit Adventure is a fantastic way to get a meaningful chunk of exercise done each day. It can feel like an uphill battle at first, but the more you stick with it, the more you'll get out of it.

Ring Fit Adventure is a novel, surprisingly great way of getting in your daily exercise. It's especially effective if you work from home, can't afford a gym membership or are simply somewhat of an introvert. In any case, Ring Fit Adventure can help you burn calories and build a cardio routine effectively if you stick with its challenges every day.

Ring Fit Adventure includes a bespoke ring-shaped controller, to which you attach one of your Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controllers. Your other Joy-Con is placed in an included leg strap, which is used to track running in-game. The ring controller can be squeezed and pulled to emulate various exercises, and the game will ask you to perform routines like squats, sit-ups and more in order to defeat fitness-themed creatures across the game's world.

It's essentially a gamified way to exercise, and it can feel like a bit of an uphill battle when you first start out. As such, it's important to stick to the easier difficulty levels if you're having a hard time, and then work your way up the levels once you've built up more confidence and stamina.

