This PS5 charging station deal's one of the best things you can get for your console

The PS5's DualSense controller is excellent, but it suffers from one massive setback: woeful battery life. That's where the official DualSense charging station comes in.
The PS5 DualSense Charging Station is featured as part of Sony's range of Prime Day deals. And better yet, it's currently down to its lowest ever Amazon UK price. You can pick one up for just £18.99, down from its usual price of £24.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best PS5 DualSense Charging Station deal
PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station:
£24.99 £18.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save 24% - The DualSense is a phenomenal controller, but it doesn't have the best battery life. Keep your pads topped up thanks to this superb deal on the DualSense Charging Station, down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now.
The DualSense Charging Station is an essential accessory for your PS5. In fact, it features on our list of the best PS5 accessories you can buy. If you've often felt the sting of your DualSense controller running out of juice, then we'd highly recommend giving the charging station a look.
Perhaps the best thing about the charging station is that it has two ports. If you own more than one DualSense controller, then, you can simply swap them out with the charging port whenever one needs topping up. Your spare should also be fully charged by the time this happens, too.
