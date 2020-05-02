This 16-core beast is the most powerful notebook in the world

The AMD Ryzen 9 3950X is an absolute monster when it comes to sheer computing power; its 16 cores and 32 threads will power through any task you throw at it - with aplomb.
XMG APEX 15 notebook - €1,958 from Bestware
(roughly $2,130/£1,700/AU$3,300)
This notebook packs an absolute beast of a CPU; the 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 3950X will chew through any task with ease. It also features an Nvidia GForce RTX2060 and a 250GB SSD - making for a mouth-watering proposition indeed.View Deal
With a base clock of 3.5GHz and a staggering 73MB cache, it’s almost a miracle this CPU has a TDP (power dissipation) of 105W. It's certainly a tantalizing prospect for professionals on the hunt for a desktop alternative.
German notebook vendor Schenker has integrated this beast of a CPU into its latest XMG APEX 15 notebook, which is available for €1,958 from Bestware (around $2,130/£1,700/AU$3,300).
Non-EU customers
Unfortunately, Bestware does not deliver globally, so non-EU customers may have to use a specialist parcel forwarding service if they want to take advantage of the deal.
The Clevo-source chassis comes with a 144Hz full HD IPS display, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6, 8GB Kingston memory, a 250GB Kingston A2000 SSD, Bluetooth 5.0 and two-year warranty - but no operating system.
105W is quite a lot of power to dissipate, so the 3950X runs in an eco mode that drops the base speed - via the Ryzen Master software (and possibly in the BIOS) - to about three quarters of its capacity, while consuming 44 percent less power.
Found a better deal?
Have you managed to get hold of a cheaper product with equivalent specifications, in stock and brand new? Let us know and we'll tip our hat to you.
This brings up another interesting question: would it be better to buy a cheaper 12 or 8-core CPU instead that comes with a 65W TDP by default?
In any case, the XMG APEX 15 is quite the specimen - and we encourage you to check it out for yourself.
