These early Cyber Monday Fire TV Stick deals are the best way to start streaming

If you're in the market for a new streaming stick, Amazon may have you covered. The retail giant has kicked off its Cyber Monday deals a bit early – it not quite being Monday at the time of writing – with a host of discounts on its Fire TV Stick range.

We'd already seen big discounts in the US and UK, across the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 2020, and Fire TV Stick 4K – but a new series of offers is making things interesting.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Fire TV Stick deals in your region.

In the US, you can now get two Fire TV Stick 2020 – an updated HD model for this year – for just $50. That makes for a total $30 saving when you take into account the model's usual $40 RRP.

There's a similar deal in the UK on the Fire TV Stick Lite, which can be bought in a pair for £35, for an additional £5 price cut on top of the £10 discount per Lite streamer we saw for Black Friday. The result? A saving of £25 when you buy two streaming sticks.

Why would you buy two? Well, you may have more than one television in your home, for one, though a second model is also a great choice for a compact stocking filler or gift over the upcoming holiday season.

If you're after a more premium experience, too, the Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle has seen a $20 price cut – packing in a 4K-ready streaming stick and a red remote case (for improved grip), as well as a USB charger than means you can plug the streamer into your television for power, rather than have to trail a power cable to a mains socket.

Today's best Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick 2020 and voice remote: two for $50 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick 2020 had already seen a $12 price cut, but this double-up deal means you can get two of the streaming sticks and get an additional $6 saving. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick Lite and voice remote: two for £35 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite got its first ever price cut right now, with £10 off its RRP, though this double-up deal means you can save an additional £5 when buying two of the streamer. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model this week as well.

Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle: $82.97 $61.99 at Amazon

This streamer and accessory bundle packs in a 4K-ready Fire TV streamer, a red remote case for improve grip, and even a USB power cable to ensure you can charge the stick directly from your TV.

More Amazon Fire TV Stick deals (US/UK)

US

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut at Amazon. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

UK

Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is taking its first ever price cut right now – with £10 off the cheapest model available. There are no TV controls on this budget version, but you'll also find discounts on the main Fire Stick and 4K model this week as well.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

If you're rocking a UHD display, you'll want to invest a little more in the 4K Fire Stick. With a £20 saving this model is back down to its lowest price yet this week - excellent news if your fancy new TV doesn't offer all the latest apps.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Not in the US or UK? Check out the latest prices on Fire TV Sticks below, wherever you are in the world.

