The Sims 4 collection on PS4 has a massive price slash for Black Friday

The PlayStation Store is offering massive savings on The Sims 4 and loads of itsexpansion packs for PlayStation 4.
As part of the PlayStation Store's Black Friday sale, you can pick up The Sims 4 for just £8.99 while expansions packs have seen massive price slashes too.
The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition is just £15.99, The Sims 4 Spa Day is £11.99 and The Sims 4 Get Famous is only £16.49, and you can pick up The Sims 4 bundled with the Cats and Dogs expansion for just £19.99. Plus there's plenty more expansions and bundles on offer!
- PS4 and PS4 Pro Black Friday deals: the best prices rounded up
- Best PS4 games: the most essential PlayStation 4 games
- Best gaming headsets: these are the best headsets for PS4 and Xbox One
Keep in mind, you need to have The Sims 4 base game for any of these expansions to work. They're essentially like DLC and will add-on to your game.
We've picked out the best of The Sims 4 deals on PlayStation Store, but there's plenty more on the website:
The Sims 4: PS4 | Digital Download |
£34.99 £8.99 at PlayStation
There's a whopping 74% off The Sims 4 on PS4, making it less than a tenner. That's the lowest price we've ever seen the console version of this title.View Deal
The Sims 4 Bundle: PS4 | Digital Download | Cats and Dogs | Parenthood | Toddler Stuff |
£39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation
There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.View Deal
The Sims 4 Bundle: PS4 | Digital Download | Get to Work | Dine Out | Cool Kitchen Stuff|
£39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation
There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.View Deal
The Sims 4 Bundle: PS4 | Digital Download | Vampires | City Living | Vintage Glamour |
£39.99 £19.99 at PlayStation
There's 50% off this bundle of three Sims 4 expansion packs, making it less than £20. However, it's worth noting that the Sims 4 base game does not come included.View Deal
The Sims 4 Plus Cats and Dogs Bundle: PS4 | Digital Download |
£44.99 £19.99 at PlayStation
You can pick up The Sims 4 base game along with the Cats and Dogs expansion for less than £20 - that's a 55% saving.View Deal
If none of these tickle your fancy, there's also deals on the following Sims 4 expansions:
- The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs
- The Sims 4 City Living
- The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff
- The Sims 4 Get Famous
- The Sims 4 Get to Work
- The Sims 4 Get Together
- The Sims 4 Seasons
- The Sims 4 Spa Day
Not in the UK? These are the best deals on The Sims 4 in your region: