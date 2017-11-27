The best Cyber Monday deals 2017

Best deals by category
It's fair to say that Black Friday and Cyber Monday were a bit different this year. The discounts were good, but they weren't as spectacular as we've seen in previous years. Most retailers chose to pull back a bit from the deep discounts and instead run decent discounts for a longer period of time.
Black Friday was the big day for the UK but in the US Cyber Monday is actually hte bigger day for eCommerce. The term 'Cyber Monday' was actually coined in the US more than a decade ago to encourage people to do more shopping online – web retailers offered more discounts, shoppers picked up more stuff, and the cycle has continued to get us where we are today.
Last year was another record-breaker according to the stats: the $3.45 billion that users spent online on Cyber Monday 2016 made it the biggest day in US e-commerce history.
In the UK, Cyber Monday is not quite as established. But many retailers including Amazon.co.uk do launch new deals on Cyber Monday and many of the deals from Black Friday will end at the end of Monday.
Mobiles.co.uk - cheapest ever phone deals
Amazon.co.uk - Cyber Monday sale
John Lewis - Black Friday / Cyber monday event
Argos - Cyber Monday sale
Very.co.uk - Cyber Monday deals
AO.com - Cyber Monday appliance deals
ASOS - 20% off everything
Microsoft Store - deals weekend
The best Cyber Monday deals
Samsung Galaxy S8 | O2 |
£90 £60 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm
The best Cyber Monday deal on the Galaxy S8 is this one - a best seller on Black Friday! And thanks to the exclusive discount code we've agreed with Mobiles.co.uk, the two year price comes in under £700. Total cost over 24 months is £686
Get this Galaxy S8 deal in Midnight Black
Voucher code: TRBLKFRIS8View Deal
The best Cyber Monday VPN deal:
IPVanish: $2.87 per month (down from $10)
Get up to 73% Off TechRadar's #1 Rated VPN Service. IPVanish's top-tier network delivered some of the fastest speeds in our tests. Its zero log policy gives you total privacy and peace of mind. Hurry up because this offer won't last long.View Deal
Xbox One X | Assassin's Creed: Origins | Forza 7 | Xbox One X | £449.99 @ Amazon
Better late than never, Amazon! We finally have a decent Cyber Monday deal from the retailer. Never mind that it's a bit late and not available for a few days, this is a great bundle with two fantastic and very new games added in for free.
View Xbox One X deal: Xbox One X, 2 games £449.99 @ AmazonView Deal
HP 14 Inch laptop bundle (with carry case) | £279.99
Argos is putting together a tasty laptop bundle, combining here a 14-inch Intel Pentium 4GB RAM 128GB SSD laptop with a carry case and software bundle at its lowest ever price from the retailer.
View deal: HP 14 Inch laptop bundle (with carry case) | £279.99View Deal
Sega Mega Drive With 81 Games | £34.99
More a Sonic fan than a Mario one? Forget the hubbub around the SNES Classic Mini and pick up this 16-bit classic with 81 games built in. Note it doesn't feature HDMI though (which, arguably, makes it an even more faithful recreation! It's reduced by £25.
Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner | £349.99
This is just about the best cordless vacuum cleaner that money can buy, with a smart modular design and great suction. Normally £519.99, it's down to just £349.99 on Argos, saving you £170.
View deal: Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner | £349.99View Deal
Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 and 1-2 Switch for £299.99 at Very.co.uk
Possibly the best Nintendo Switch deal available on Cyber Monday, barring maybe the one below, this bundle deal has the Nintendo Switch console with a copy of Mario Kart 8 and 1-2 Switch for just £299.99 at up and coming retailer Very.co.ukView Deal
Nintendo Switch console only - down to £269 @ Amazon
This is the cheapest deal currently going on the Nintendo Switch. £269 is £20 cheaper than Friday's bundle deal with Mario included but that bundle is now sold out. £269 @ AmazonView Deal
SONOS PLAY:1 Smart Wireless Speaker, Black | White now £149 (was £180) at John Lewis:
This is a funky little speaker that’s risen in price quite a lot over the last year. It was actually a touch cheaper last Christmas, and the same may happen this year… but that was only £10 difference so it’s up to you whether you play the waiting game.
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker Black/Grey - now £84.99 (was £169.99 at John Lewis)
This is a sensational price for one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. You can throw it around everywhere, it fits in many shower racks nicely and stows away well in a suitcase. All that, and it’s got brilliant sound too!View Deal
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom twin-pack - now £99.99 (was £153.85 at Amazon)
Ultimate Ears are known for making Bluetooth speakers that sound great and can take a beating. These speakers pair up so you can stretch the sound out across your home. And they're waterproof if you need some music in the bath.
Samsung R6 360° Portable Wireless Smart Sound Multi-Room Speaker: get two for £199.98, saving £200. This is a great deal if you're looking for a pair of smart speakers. The RRP of these is £299.99, but Currys has them for £199.99. But wait – if you buy two you can then get £200 off with a discount code at the checkout, bringing the price down to an unbelievable £199.98 for the pair at Currys. A proper Cyber Monday bargain.
The Currys buy-two-save-£200 offer applies to other Samsung smart speakers as well, but availability is limited.
Amazon Fire TV stick - now £24.99 (was £39.99):
We'd recommend the Amazon Fire TV Stick to anyone - it's cheap and turns any TV into a super smart TV with access to Netflix, iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Plex, and all the catch-up services. You can also play games using the remote as a control pad. It comes with Alexa integrated so you can just tell it what you want to watch. This is a brilliant product as a stupendous price and that's why it's one of our top top Cyber Monday deals this year.View Deal
New Amazon Echo: now £69.99 (normally £89.99)
Marc gave the new Amazon Echo a near perfect score in our review. It's an awesome smart speaker and the £69.99 price tag is its cheapest ever.
Amazon Echo Dot: down to £34 (normally £49.99)
The Echo Dot also gained a highly favourable report card from our experts - it's a smaller speaker compared to the Echo but it's brilliant if you want to 'Alexafy' an existing speaker/hi-fi system. The Echo Dot has never been cheaper - and it's 99p cheaper at John Lewis than at Amazon!
Google Home Mini - now £34 (was £49): Crikey, that's a massive discount when the Google Home Mini has only just come out. Google's clearly going to war with the freshly discounted Amazon Echo deals. Grab a Mini now for £34 at John Lewis.View Deal
Google Home - now £77.50 (was £129): Again, another huge discount on a Google home product. This time it's the full-size version with the best price we've ever seen for Google's top smart speaker. And no it doesn't double as an air freshener. A great deal for £77.50 at John LewisView Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro | 128GB | Inc. Type cover | £599 @ Microsoft (save £324): This is, by far, the best Surface Pro deal we've ever seen on the 2017 model and Cyber Monday is your last chance to get it. The m3 Intel processor is generally plenty of power for this incredible piece of kit and makes it much cheaper than other models in the series. £599 would be a great price for the Surface Pro alone, but you're also getting the Type Cover keyboard attachment for no extra charge. Amazon are still charging £674 for this without the keyboard. Stock can't last long at this price.
PS4 Slim (white) | Star Wars: Battlefront II | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | £199.99 @ Very
And another great PS4 deal and with the white PS4 to boot. This bundle throws you into the Star Wars universe once again with Battlefront 2.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ Very
PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very
This is a fantastic Cyber Monday deal on the PS4 Pro - it comes bundled with two brand new games. An absolute bargain overall for under £300 at Very.
View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, 2 games £299 @ VeryView Deal
LG UJ635V Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR
A trio of 4K TVs with HDR and smart capabilities at the lowest prices they've ever been - that's what we call a Cyber Monday deal. With a great feature set, these 2017 models offer top value for money.
43-inch now £349 | 49-inch now £419 | 55-inch now £539View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 910 touchscreen laptop - save £400
This is an absolutely incredible Cyber Monday deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM 4K screen and 256GB SSD.View Deal
Google Pixel 2 | O2 |
£125 £75 upfront (use code 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm
A Cyber Monday bargain on the Google Pixel 2 - when this phone opened for pre-orders in October, there were scarcely any overall prices for less than £1000 to recommend. A month on, for Cyber Monday you can get a mighty 12GB of data for well under £800 over the course of the two year deal. Click here to see this Google Pixel 2 deal Use voucher: 10OFFView Deal
iPhone 7 32GB | Vodafone |
£75 £25 upfront (with BLACKFRI50 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm
A great low price on the iPhone 7 for Cyber Monday. The £50 off code from Mobiles.co.uk brings this tariff screaming under the £700 mark. And you don't even have to settle for minimal data - you get 6GB! Total cost over 24 months is £673
iPhone X | Vodafone |
£200 £190 upfront (with DEALENVY10 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 32GB data | £47pm
Wow! We didn't see this coming - everybody had been very quiet on the iPhone X Cyber Monday deals until this presented itself. The cheapest overall price we've seen so far AND you get a massive 32GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1318 Get this iPhone X dealView Deal
Samsung Galaxy S8 | FREE handset | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £31 per month
Another case of matching Samsung with Apple here - this tariff is exactly the same as the one above. But if you don't mind paying £60 upfront, don't miss out on this market leading exclusive deal on O2 instead.
Magazine subscriptions - save 20% on everything!
Get 20% off subscriptions to great magazines like T3, Total Film, Mac Format, net, Linux Format, PC Gamer, Total Guitar, Official Xbox Magazine, Official PlayStation Magazine and more for Cyber Monday! A great Christmas present. Use voucher code 20NOV at myfavouritemagazines.co.uk
Voucher code: 20NOVView Deal
SIM only deal | 100GB data | 30GB Hot Spot | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | £20 per month
Is this the best Cyber Monday deal so far? Probably! 100GB data SIM only for just £20 per month? It's £4 cheaper than Three's cheapest 'unlimited data' plan but 100GB is as much data as you'd ever need, plus Three's 'Go Binge' scheme means streaming music and movies doesn't even count against your allowance. See this 100GB SIM only deal at Three.co.uk
EXPIRES THIS WEEKENDView Deal
iPhone 8 64GB | O2 | £175 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm
We were waiting for something special on the iPhone 8, and finally Mobiles.co.uk dropped it. This is the best iPhone 8 deal of Cyber Monday. It's now less than £30 per month for a very healthy 12GB of data. We'll be surprised if you find anything better this sales period. View this iPhone 8 deal at Mobiles.co.ukView Deal
iPhone 7 | O2 |
£75 £50 handset (with BLACKFRI25 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29 per month
This isn't the very cheapest iPhone 7 deal we've ever seen, but it's the best value considering you get a generous 12GB of data. It's less than £750 in total over two years for a 2016 flagship iPhone - bargain! Get this discounted iPhone 7 deal now (Voucher code: BLACKFRI25)View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | O2 |
£210 £200 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
We were really keeping our fingers crossed that we'd see one of the big networks breach the £900 threshold this Cyber Monday - but we hadn't dared imagine that you'd get a massive 12GB of data to play with when they did! The cheapest ever Note 8 deal.
View this Galaxy Note 8 deal at Mobiles.co.uk (use voucher 10OFF)View Deal
LG V30 | Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 6GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £27pm
This all new low price for the LG V30 is staggeringly cheap. It blows the likes of the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X out of the water when it comes to affordability. And 6GB of data will suit most people just fine.
PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | Knowledge is Power | £199.99 @ Very
FIFA fans, Very hasn't abandoned you either. You're getting the latest footy game, GT Sport and quiz game Knowledge is power. All for under £200!
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ Very
PS4 Pro | Call of Duty WWII | FIFA 18 | £299.99 @ Very
The sub-£300 PS4 Pro deals are really whetting our appetites now and this latest offer from Amazon includes two new Triple A games.
View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal
Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB 4K Blu-ray player - now £69): This is a great deal - 4K Blu-ray goodness for better than half price. It supports hi-res audio and streaming content too.
15% off the Dell XPS 15
This notebook makes our best laptops list, and indeed we declared it the best 15-inch laptop currently available. The discount code SAVE15 at checkout reduces the price of the cheapest XPS 15 sold by Dell from £1,429 to £1,214.View Deal
SAMSUNG UE55MU6470U 55-inch 4K TV - now £629 (was £1,050): save a cool £350 on this super-smart and amazing Ultra HD TV from Samsung. Freeview and Freesat are both on board. It's down to £629 at John LewisView Deal
LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K OLED TV - down to £1499 (was £2499.99): Yes, it's still a very expensive TV, but a £1,000 discount is nothing to be sniffed at, and this is a TV that we rank amongst the best 4K TVs around. Check out our full LG B7 review to find out why, or pick up the deal yourself at Very.co.uk.View Deal
Samsung UE40MU6400 4K TV - down to £429.99 (was £699): A fantastic 4K TV that won't break the bank, this set features a great looking VA panel, and the slick Tizen operating system offering access to all major streaming services. You can grab it for £429.99 at Very.co.uk. View Deal
Sony Bravia KD55XE7002 4K - down to £649 (was £1,000): this 55-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is at its cheapest ever price right now. You're getting a lot of screen for your money but the price is still highly reasonable. It's down to £689. Check out our full review of this model before you buy. View Deal
Panasonic GX80 camera - now £399 (was £499)
Get the Panasonic GX80 with 12-32mm lens for just £399. at Jessps by entering PANADISCOUNT at the checkout to get £50 off on the spot, and claim another £50 cashback from Panasonic afterwards. Check out this offer at JessopsView Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99): The Fire 7 tablet - already a cheap tablet - is down to £29.99, which mitigates almost entirely the fact it has a lacklustre screen thanks to the low cost - plus it does have a strong battery life.View Deal
Tomtom Go 610 Sat Nav | Just £149
Don't trust your phone's mapping app to safely navigate your drive? This dedicated sat nav with a 6-inch touchscreen and lifetime maps is currently £30.95 cheaper than usual.
View deal: Tomtom Go 610 Sat Nav | Just £149View Deal
Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99):
Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. It's cheaper than it is at Amazon at £69.99
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - now £79.99 (was £109.99): Pound for pound this is the best value Kindle device. This is a step up on the entry level model, with an improved screen resolution and the all-important back-light for night reading. This matches the best ever price on the device and we wouldn't expect a better deal to appear.View Deal
PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very
This is the first major discount we've seen on the white PS4 Pro and it's getting bundled in with two brand new games. An absolute bargain overall for under £300 at Zavvi.
View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, 2 games £299 @ VeryView Deal
Black or White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £299.95 @ John Lewis
This is the cheapest PS4 Pro deal around right now. The only reason it's not higher up in our list of recommendations is that you can get Call of Duty too elsewhere for just £18 extra. If you don't want COD though, this is the best deal.
View PS4 Pro deal: White PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis
View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis
Nikon D3400 DSLR: this is one of the world's most popular DSLR cameras due to its excellent performance as well as its ease of use and budget friendly price tag! The marked price on this one is £429 but you can get it for just £354 with voucher code CAM75.
Or get it for £374 with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 VR lensView Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro, i5 processor, Inc. Type cover £849 @ Microsoft (save £254): The i5 processor version of the new Surface Pro is much faster than the cheaper m3 versions and the price typically reflects that. Not today though as Microsoft has knocked a huge £254 off and included a Type Cover. And considering that cover would cost you upwards of £130 usually, it's an astounding deal. This Microsoft deal also includes a free 3-month trial of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography plan and 1TB of cloud storage.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 128GB + Typecover - now £799 (was £1,099): Currys Cyber Monday deals now include the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD and an included Typecover. It was £849 but adding in the BFSUR50 code takes another £50 off! Down to £7999 at CurrysView Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £389 (was £699): get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £300 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life. It's down to £389 at CurrysView Deal
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless - now £179.99 (was £369.99): The Dyson V6 Animal currently costs £209 at Amazon so Currys' price of £179.99 is fantastic. With 20 mins' battery life this is an ideal vacuum cleaner for small homes. Check it out at Currys.View Deal
Vodafone Unlimited Fibre 38 | 18 months | Up to 38Mb | Line rental inc. | FREE activation |
£25 £20 per month
We've never seen a cheaper fibre broadband deal than this £20 per month tariff from Vodafone. You may be tied in for the next 18 months, but at this price why should you care!
Virgin VIVID 100 with Full House bundle | 12 months | Up to 100Mb | Line rental inc. | 230+ TV channels inc. BT Sport |
£56 £46 per month + 6 months of Netflix
Considering the speed of the connection, amount of channels, and inclusion of BT Sport and Netflix, there isn't a better value broadband and TV deal out there.
Check out this Virgin Media broadband and TV deal - or call 08000-492-102
Totally Unlimited Origin Broadband | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Line rental inc. | £139.99 for the year
This is the UK's cheapest home internet deal - and it's exclusive to TechRadar readers! You have to pay in one lump sum, but the effective monthly payments are only £11.67.
Now TV box and 1-3 months pass now £12.50
We've got some really great Cyber Monday deals on Now TV here. If you need a box then there are some great prices right now as you can get one for just £12.50. They come with either a two-month Entertainment pass, one-month Sky Cinema pass or three-month Kids TV pass. View Now TV box and pass deals for £12.50.View Deal
Gaming deals
Sega Mega Drive With 81 Games | £34.99
More a Sonic fan than a Mario one? Forget the hubbub around the SNES Classic Mini and pick up this 16-bit classic with 81 games built in. Note it doesn't feature HDMI though (which, arguably, makes it an even more faithful recreation! It's reduced by £25.
Nintendo Switch deals:
Nintendo Switch - £10 off to £269 @ Tesco
This isn't a bundle but it is a Cyber Monday discount. Right now Tesco is taking £10 off the RRP of the Nintendo Switch, undercutting the competition. The offer is on both the Neon Joy-Con console and the standard grey.
View Nintendo Switch deal: £10 price cut to £269
Nintendo Switch with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - £309.99 @ Game (was £329.98)
It was the launch title that sold millions of consoles. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is an open world phenomenon exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, and you can get both together for under £310.
View Nintendo Switch deal: Nintendo Switch with The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild - £309.99 @ Game View Deal
Nintendo Switch with FIFA 18 - £308.99 @ Amazon
This is the best FIFA game we've seen on Nintendo consoles in years, and you can get it bundled together with the grey Switch console at Amazon now.
View Nintendo Switch deal: Nintendo Switch with FIFA 18 - £308.99 @ AmazonView Deal
Nintendo Switch with Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle and one other game - £309.99 @ Tesco
Cyber Monday has been surprisingly generous with Nintendo Switch bundles and this is one of the better ones. Get the console with Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle and choose one other game from two Lego titles and NBA 2K18 for just £309.99.
View deal: Nintendo Switch with Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle and one other game - £309.99 @ TescoView Deal
Nintendo Switch| The Binding of Isaac | accessory bundle | £309.99 @ Zavvi (save £39.97)
It's not the usual Nintendo game, but The Binding of Isaac is a platformer that older gamers will love to play on the big screen or on the go. Throw in this accessory bundle and you've got a bundle that gets you a neat saving of just under £40.
View Nintendo Switch deal: Nintendo Switch, The Binding of Isaac and accessory bundle £309.99 @ ZavviView Deal
Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | accessories pack | £329.99 @ Nintendo
There are lots of stocking fillers with this Nintendo Switch bundle, in addition to Mario Kart 8. You're getting a carry case, hat, steering wheel attachment for a Joy-Con, and if you enter the voucher code ZELDACALENDAR at the checkout you'll also get a free Zelda 2018 calendar.
View Nintendo Switch bundle: Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8, accessories £329.99 @ Nintendo
Nintendo Switch | Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Link amiibo| hard case | £354.99 @ Nintendo
It's one of the biggest games of the year, and you can only play it on Nintendo Switch. That's right, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It was a breath of fresh air for gamers and this bundle comes with a Link amiibo thrown in as well as a hard case. Make sure you scroll down to our accessories deals where there's a Zelda console skin on offer!
View Nintendo Switch deal: Nintendo Switch, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Link amiibo and hard case - £354.99 @ NintendoView Deal
Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | Super Mario Odyssey | accessories pack | £379.99 @ Nintendo
Two fantastic Mario games, two hats, two steering wheels, a Switch case, Joy-Con controllers, and most importantly the Switch itself. Mamma mia!
View Nintendo Switch bundle: Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8, accessories £379.99 @ NintendoView Deal
Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | accessories pack | £339.99 @ Nintendo
This Nintendo Switch bundle features the brand new Super Mario Odyssey and the exclusive version of the console with two Mario-themed red Joy-Con controllers. Further bonuses include a carry case and a Mario hat. Be sure to enter voucher code ZELDACALENDAR at checkout to get a free Zelda 2018 calendar.
View Nintendo Switch bundle: Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, accessories £339.99 @ Nintendo
Nintendo Switch bundles at Argos from £284.97
Argos has multiple bundles available today for the Nintendo Switch in both the grey and red/blue models. You can get big discounts on games like Mario Rabbids, Rayman Legends, Lego Worlds and more. Other options include a Switch backpack or a control pad.
- Grey Nintendo Switch, one Lego game £299.99 @ Argos
- Grey Nintendo Switch, Mario Rabbids £306.97 @ Argos
- Grey Nintendo Switch, control pad £303.98 @ Argos
- Grey Nintendo Switch, Rayman Legends £299.99 @ Argos
- Grey Nintendo Switch, Monopoly £299.99 @ Argos
Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey or FIFA 18 or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £309.99 @ Smyths
You can choose one of the games above in this excellent selection of Nintendo Switch bundles from Smyths. All of these games cost over £40 on their own, so you are saving money, whichever option you pick.
View Nintendo Switch bundle: Grey Nintendo Switch plus 1 game £309.99 @ SmythsView Deal
Nintendo Switch | Rayman Legends | £289.99 @ Game
As much as we love Rayman, we imagine many gamers have already played it or one of the multiple remasters over the years, so perhaps some of the other Switch deals would be a better match. This is very cheap though.
View Nintendo Switch bundle: Nintendo Switch, Rayman Legends £289.99 @ GameView Deal
Rlsoco Nintendo Switch Carry Case - now £11.95 (was £20.95)
One of the things about having a portable device like the Nintendo Switch is you need a case to carry it in. This case not only carries the Switch but has space for 10 games. At just a bit more than a tenner, it's a great deal on peace of mind.
View deal: Rlsoco Nintendo Switch Carry Case £11.95 @ AmazonView Deal
Nintendo Switch Pro controller - £53.37 @ BT
Not feeling the joy for the Joy-Cons? Then you need the fully formed Pro controller. It usually costs in the region of £60 but BT has a small discount at the moment.
View deal: Nintendo Switch Pro controller £53.37 @ BTView Deal
Nintendo Switch case - £7.50 @ Argos (was £14.99)
Looking for a neat and highly official way to store your Switch when you're in handheld mode? This clutch case from Argos is the perfect solution.
View deal: Nintendo Switch case £7.50 @ ArgosView Deal
Navitech Switch carry case - £7.49 (was £14.99)
Looking for a carry case with a little more color? This Navitech one is on offer at Tesco and there's a choice of red or purple.
View deal: Navitech Switch carry case £7.49 @ Tesco DirectView Deal
Nintendo Switch Elite Players Backpack - now £19.99 (was £39.99)
If you'd rather a bag that has loads of little nifty sections for your Switch, headphones, Joy-Cons, cables, and games, then the Elite Players Backpack may be for you. Plus, at half-price it's not going to break the bank either.
View deal: Nintendo Switch Elite Players Backpack £19.99 @ ArgosView Deal
PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock - now £19.99 (was £29.99)
If you want to charge your Joy-Con controllers without strapping them to a docked Switch, you're going to need a charging dock, and with this officially Nintendo licensed product reduced to £19.99 you can do that with peace of mind for less.
View deal: PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock £19.99 @ ArgosView Deal
Legend of Zelda screen protector and skins - now £9.99 (was 19.99)
If you want to scratch-proof your Switch but you want to do it in style then you might want to consider this screen protector kit with Legend of Zelda skins. The skins cover both Joy-Cons and the main Switch dock with the Zelda logo. And they're half price this Cyber Monday.
View deal: Legend of Zelda sceen protector and skins £9.99 @ GameView Deal
PlayStation 4 deals
PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | £199.99 @ Amazon
That's more like it! Under £200 and with three games, two of which are still generally £40+ on their own. If you've been holding out for a PS4 deal, this could be the one.
Though this deal is still active and possible to order, it should be noted that it's temporarily out of stock.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ AmazonView Deal
PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | Fallout 4 | GT Sport | Knowledge is Power | £200 @ Currys
Currys has a similar offer. Actually it's a bit better seeing as they've updated the deal to include a copy of the excellent Fallout 4. It is a whole penny more though!
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 4 games £200 @ CurrysView Deal
PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | 2 months Now TV Pass - £199.99 @ Game
If you plan to use your console to watch your favourite shows as well as play your favourite games, you might like this bundle from Game which comes with a 2 month Now TV Entertainment pass.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games and Now TV pass £199.99 @ Game
White PS4 Slim | Star Wars: Battlefront II | GT Sport | Hidden Agenda | £199.99 @ Very
And another great PS4 deal and with the white PS4 to boot. This bundle throws you into the Star Wars universe once again with Battlefront 2.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ VeryView Deal
PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | Knowledge is Power | £199.99 @ Very
FIFA fans, Very hasn't abandoned you either. You're getting the latest footy game, GT Sport and quiz game Knowledge is power. All for under £200!
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 3 games £199.99 @ VeryView Deal
PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | GT Sport | PlayLink game | £199.99 @ Tesco
Want two of the latest, hottest games on PS4 right now? You're in luck as Tesco has a discounted bundle with both FIFA 18 and GT Sport, saving you at least £30 compared to buying everything here on its own. This bundle also includes a free PlayLink game from a choice of three. Just follow the step via the link below.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, FIFA 18, GT Sport + PlayLink game £199.99 @ TescoView Deal
PS4 Slim |Destiny 2 | GT Sport | FIFA 18 | Knowledge is Power | extra controller | 3 months PS Plus | £249 @ AO
Want to save big on a big collection of games with your new PS4 Slim? This is one of the best deals of the day thanks to the strength of the extras. Lots of new games, an extra DualShock 4 controller and three months of PS Plus.
View PS4 deal: PS4 Slim, 4 games, extra controller, PS Plus £249 @ AOView Deal
1TB PS4 Slim | FIFA 18 | £229.99 @ Argos
Even if you don't like FIFA, this is the best 1TB PS4 deal going. This PS4 bundle costs less than most stores usually charge for a 1TB PS4 on its own and you're getting a free copy of FIFA 18. This is fantastic value as the extra storage space comes in handy soon enough once you have a few games installed.
View this PS4 deal: 1TB PS4 Slim with FIFA 18 £229.99 @ ArgosView Deal
1TB Green Camouflage PS4 Slim | Call of Duty: WWII | £229.99 @ Tesco
While the console's camo look won't be for everyone, we can't argue with the value here as you'd struggle to get a regular 1TB PS4 Sim on its own for this price. You're also getting Call of Duty: WWII thrown in for free.
View PS4 deal: 1TB Camo PS4 Slim, Call of Duty: WWII £229.99 @ TescoView Deal
1TB Star Wars PS4 Slim | Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition | £249.99 @ Argos
While this is one of the more expensive 1TB PS4 Slim deals on the market this is a limited edition console with a unique Star Wars design on the grey console. That and you're getting the fancier version of the game with lots of multiplayer boosts. This version of the game still costs about £70 on its own.
View PS4 deal: 1TB Star Wars Battlefront 2 Deluxe Edition PS4 Slim £249.99 @ ArgosView Deal
Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition 1TB PS4 Slim | £229.99 @ Game
Now £60 cheaper than last week! This new limited edition 1TB PS4 console is out now alongside the new GT Sport game. Naturally, you're getting a copy for the game in this bundle too, along with 250k in in-game credits and a few bits of DLC. This is strictly for hardcore GT fans though really as you're paying quite a bit extra for the Gran Turismo livery paint-job on the console and DualShock 4.
View this PS4 deal: GT Sport Limited Edition 1TB PS4 bundle £229.99 @ GameView Deal
PS4 Pro deals:
PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Overwatch GOTY | Now TV | £319 @ Game
This PS4 Pro deal comes with a great selection of games to get you going and they'll look beautiful in 4K HDR too. PS4 Pro bundles have been selling out fast this weekend but this one's still going strong. We think the extra games are worth the extra £20 compared to some of the other bundles we've seen too.
View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 3 games, Now TV £319.99 @ Game
Black or White PS4 Pro | GT Sport | £299.95 @ John Lewis
This is the cheapest PS4 Pro deal around right now. The only reason it's not higher up in our list of recommendations is that you can get Call of Duty too elsewhere for just £18 extra. If you don't want COD though, this is the best deal.
View PS4 Pro deal: White PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis
View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, GT Sport £299.95 @ John Lewis
PS4 Pro | FIFA 18 | £299.99 | Amazon
Given that you can't get a new PS4 Pro for less than £349 at most stores this week, getting a copy of the FIFA 18 bundled in for free is the way to go for footy fans looking to get the best PlayStation experience out there.
View this PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, FIFA 18 £299.99 @ AmazonView Deal
PS4 Pro | GT Sport | Call of Duty: WWII | £299.99 @ Very
This is another major discount we've seen today on the PS4 Pro and it's getting bundled in with two brand new games. An absolute bargain overall for under £300 at Very.
View PS4 Pro deal: Black PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal
PS4 Pro | Call of Duty WWII | FIFA 18 | £299.99 @ Very
The sub-£300 PS4 Pro deals are really whetting our appetites now and this latest offer from Amazon includes two new Triple A games.
View PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, 2 games £299.99 @ VeryView Deal
White PS4 Pro | Destiny 2 + expansion pass | Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Now TV pass £349.95 @ Game
With a PS4 Pro on its own costing around £350 at many retailers you're getting a lot of extra value here, especially considering you're also getting the newer white PS4 Pro. Destiny 2 has been a massive success so far and you're covered for the upcoming expansions too thanks to the pass. As for Uncharted, it's a fine spin-off entry to the series that we're hoping we'll see a sequel to soon. You're also getting a two-month Now TV pass.
View PS4 Pro bundle: White PS4 Pro, Destiny 2 and expansion pass, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Now TV £349.95 @ GameView Deal
PS4 Pro | FIFA 18 | £299.99 | Very
Given that you can't get a new PS4 Pro for less than £349 at most stores this week, getting a copy of the FIFA 18 bundled in for free is the way to go for footy fans looking to get the best PlayStation experience out there.
View this PS4 Pro deal: PS4 Pro, FIFA 18 £299.99 @ VeryView Deal
PlayStation VR deals:
PlayStation VR | £249.99 @ Amazon
This is a tough choice at the time of writing. The bundles below for the same price all seem to be sold out for now, but you can get the PlayStation VR headset on its own for £249.99. Why bother if it's not in a bundle like the ones below? Because it's still up to £100 cheaper than it was last week before the Black Friday deals started. The price will probably go up again before Christmas, so this could be the last chance. Note: you'll need to buy the PS4 camera for this to work (we've listed prices further down this page). The bundles below could come back in stock though, so please check the other links before committing to this one as we'd hate for you to miss out.
View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR headset £249.99 @ AmazonView Deal
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | GT Sport | Now TV sub | £249.99 @ Game
This bundle was sold out earlier, but Game has managed to pull in a few more units which is great as it's one of our favourite Cyber Monday PSVR deals.
View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR, camera, VR Worlds, GT Sport, Now TV £249.99 @ GameView Deal
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Skyrim VR | Now TV sub | £249.99 @ Game
Another deal that's back from the dead and with perfect timing too as stock of similar deals at other retailers is running out fast.
View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR, camera, VR Worlds, Skyrim VR, Now TV £249.99 @ Game
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Skyrim VR | £249.99 @ Zavvi
We saw this deal earlier in the week and it sold out on the same day. Sad faces all around until Zavvi picked up the baton to bring it to your home. Grab yourself some cheap Move controllers from our comparison chart further down the page to dive into these games in style.
View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR, camera, VR Worlds, Skyrim £249.99 @ ZavviView Deal
PlayStation VR | PS4 camera | VR Worlds | Skyrim VR | £239.99 @ Argos
Argos stock is allocated depending on postcode availability. And while sold out at most stores, it's worth bunging your town or postcode into the stock checker to see if you can get this bundle delivered to your home or local store for pickup.
View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR, camera, VR Worlds, Skyrim £239.99 @ ArgosView Deal
PlayStation VR headset and accessories carry case - £23.99 (was £39.99) @ Tesco
Once you have your headset and accessories, you're going to want to keep it safe. That's where this Navitech hard carry case will come in handy. It has separate spaces for each part of your VR kit and will keep it safe when you're not playing or are on the move.
View PlayStation VR deal: PSVR headset and accessories carry case £23.99 @ Tesco
Xbox One deals:
Xbox One S | Rocket League | Wolfenstein 2 | Forza 7 | £180 @ Tesco
Not quite the cheapest Xbox One bundle, but one of the best value ones for sure thanks to the quality of the games - two of which are still very new.
View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, 3 games £180 @ TescoView Deal
Xbox One S | Rocket League | £169.99 @ Very
A great price for a super cheap Xbox One bundle. Rocket League is one of the finest multiplayer experiences of the generation so far and well worth a look.
View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S with Rocket League £169.99 @ VeryView Deal
Xbox One S | Minecraft bundle | 3 month Xbox Live Gold | £169.99 @ Very
Need a new console and a new obsession all at once? Then this Minecraft bundle is the one for you with a cheapest price yet of just £169.99. That's an amazing Cyber Monday deal.
View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S with Minecraft £169.99 @ VeryView Deal
Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 3 + Hot Wheels expansion | Now TV | £204.87 @ Amazon
Forza Horizon 3 is a superb racer and it's great to see this Xbox One bundle include the new Hot Wheels expansion pack. For Racing fans after a cheap Xbox One, this is the best price by far. Also includes a two-month Now TV entertainment pass.
View Xbox One deal: Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 3 + expansion, £204.87 @ AmazonView Deal
Xbox One S | Minecraft Adventures package | £209.85 @ Simply Games
This bundle is ideal if you're wanting to dive into the Minecraft phenomenon. In addition to the main Minecraft game you're also getting Telltale's Minecraft: Story mode and some DLC for the base game.
View Xbox One bundle: Xbox One S, Minecraft Adventures package £209.85 @ Simply Games
1TB Xbox One S | Assassin's Creed: Origins | Rainbow Six: Siege | £252.98 @ Amazon
Need a larger 1TB Xbox One console. We don't blame you, it's so easy to fill up the 500GB ones nowadays. You're off to a great start with this par of games too.
View Xbox One deal: 1TB Xbox One S, 2 games £252.98 @ AmazonView Deal
2TB Xbox One S | Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition | £289.99 @ Microsoft
This 2TB crimson red Xbox One S is incredibly rare, hence the high price - but this is £90 cheaper than yesterday. If you're a collector though, this could be your last chance to get a brand new one. It also comes with Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition.
View this Xbox One deal: Red 2TB Xbox One S and Gears 4 £289.99 @ Microsoft
Xbox One X bundles:
Xbox One X | Assassin's Creed: Origins | Forza 7 | Xbox One X | £449.99 @ Amazon
Better late than never, Amazon! We finally have a decent Cyber Monday deal from the retailer. Never mind that it's a bit late and not available for a few days, this is a great bundle with two fantastic and very new games added in for free.
View Xbox One X deal: Xbox One X, 2 games £449.99 @ AmazonView Deal
Xbox One X | Wolfenstein II | Forza 7 | £464.99 @ Game
Wolfenstein II has been hailed as one of the best shooters of the year and is a fine way to kick off your steps into 4K HDR gaming with the Xbox One X. Forza 7 is up there with the best looking racing games ever made too. This is one of the few bundles offering a big saving for the new console. You're also getting the Steelbook version of Wolfenstein and a two-month Now TV entertainment pass.
View Xbox One X bundle: Xbox One X, Forza 7, Wolfenstein II, Now TV £464.99 @ GameView Deal
Xbox One X | Forza 7 | £449.99 @ Amazon
Microsoft and Amazon have been doing battle with this deal. As things stand Amazon is cheapest by £10. Your move, Microsoft!
View Xbox One X bundle: Xbox One X, Forza 7 £449.99 @ AmazonView Deal
Xbox One X | Forza 7 | The Evil Within 2 | Now TV | £497.99 @ Game
A bit more expensive this one but you're also getting a copy of The Evil Within 2 and a two month Now TV entertainment pass in addition to Forza 7.
View Xbox One X bundle: Xbox One X, Forza 7, Evil Within 2, Now TV £497.99 @ Game
Xbox One X | 2 year guarantee | £449.95 @ John Lewis
This Xbox One X deal doesn't include any games, but it does with a two year guarantee at no extra charge. So if you're planning on picking up your games separately, then you may as well get the extra cover here as you'll only get 12 months with most other retailers.
View Xbox One X bundle: Xbox One X with 2-year guarantee £449.95 @ John Lewis
Laptop and Macbook deals
Top laptop deals:
These are our top picks for the very best laptop deals on Cyber Monday. Underneath, you'll see the best deals by category.
HP 14 Inch laptop bundle (with carry case) | £279.99
Argos is putting together a tasty laptop bundle, combining here a 14-inch Intel Pentium 4GB RAM 128GB SSD laptop with a carry case and software bundle at its lowest ever price from the retailer.
View deal: HP 14 Inch laptop bundle (with carry case) | £279.99View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 910 Convertible Laptop - now £999.95 (was £1,400)
This is an absolutely incredible deal, knocking £400 off the price of the brilliant Lenovo Yoga 910 - now £999.95. It features a Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM 4K screen and 256GB SSD.View Deal
Get 15% off the Dell XPS 13
Dell continues to offer amazing deals for what we consider the best laptop in the world. Use code SAVE15 at the checkout after choosing the configuration of Dell XPS 13 you want.View Deal
15% off the Dell XPS 15
This notebook makes our best laptops list, and indeed we declared it the best 15-inch laptop currently available. The discount code SAVE15 at checkout on Dell's website reduces the price of the cheapest XPS 15 sold by Dell from £1,429 to £1,214.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 128GB + Typecover - now £799 (was £1,099) from Currys
Currys Cyber Monday deals include the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD and an included Typecover. It's £250 cheaper than usual, with an additional £50 off with voucher code 'BFSUR50'.View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £389 (was £699) from Currys
Get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £310 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life.View Deal
Best budget laptop deals on Cyber Monday
Lenovo 310-15ISK - now £349.99 (was £449.99)
This is a great deal for this laptop, which is now just £349.99. It comes with a Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 15.6-inch screen and McAfee Livesafe and Microsoft Office 365 Home.View Deal
Lenovo cheap laptop - just £129.99 (was £199)
If you're after a compact, cheap laptop for surfing the web, listening to music, watching YouTube etc, this Lenovo IdeaPad 110S is a good option. For just £129.99 it's cheaper from Very than at Amazon and about as cheap as laptops get.
Medion Akoya P6677 now £499.99 from Argos
This budget laptop from Medion has had a £95 price cut, and now comes in at just £499.99 at Argos. An Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 1TB hard drive and 940MX graphics card give it a decent level of power, and it has a nice 15.6-inch screen. One thing to note is that it only has 4GB of RAM.View Deal
Acer Aspire 15-inch laptop - now £219.99 (was £299.99) from Argos
This Acer laptop costs £290 at Amazon at the moment so the Argos price of £219.99 is fantastic. Not the most powerful laptop ever but with 1TB storage and 4GB RAM it will do a job!View Deal
Best mid-range laptop Cyber Monday deals
Lenovo 80XL035QUK 15.6-inch laptop - now £499.99 (was £799.99) from Currys
This speedy laptop has had a major price cut to £499.99. It comes with Windows 10, and Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a huge 2TB of hard drive space - ideal for storing photos and movies on.View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Book 10.1 - now £299.99 (was £549.99) from Amazon
Amazon has taken a whopping £250 off the price of this lightweight laptop, no just £299.99. It comes with Windows 10, a Quad-core Atom CPU, 4GB RAM and a touchscreen.View Deal
HP laptop - now £349 (was £549) from Currys
Currys is advertising a 'Black Tag' sticker on this laptop - it was £549 but it's down to £349. It's got an Intel Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB RAM and 1TB storage alongside its full HD screen. Not the fastest laptop in the world but this is a good price for a solid system.View Deal
HP 15-bw089na - now £499.90 (was £760) from John Lewis
John Lewis is cutting a huge £260 off of this good all-rounder of a laptop, with an AMD A12 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB hard drive, 15.6-inch 1080p screen an a year's subscription to Office 365.View Deal
Acer Swift 13-inch laptop - now £297.99 from Argos
We love the Acer Swift laptops - they offer decent performance and outstanding value for money. This model has been £80 off today but has since gone up slightly to £297.99, which may be an indication of popularity.
Available in: Silver and Gold
Medion Akoya S6421 15.6-inch laptop - now £359.99 from Medion
If you're looking for a decent day-to-day laptop that has some good specs and an even better price, then this laptop is for you, with a Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive.View Deal
Best premium and ultrabook laptop Cyber Monday deals
Lenovo Legion Y520 + Lenovo Explorer - now £899.99 (was £1299.98)
This bundle of the Legion Y520 gaming laptop (Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD) and the Lenovo Explorer headset has been reduced to £899.99 (from £1299.98) at Currys PCWorld.View Deal
HP EliteBook x360 1030– £228 off from HP Store
HP's convertible laptop is one of the thinnest laptops ever, and boasts up to 16 hours of battery life, a Core i5 CPU and 4GB of RAM. Use the code BLACK17 to knock the price from £1,258.80 to £1,030.80. Stock is moving fast on this deal, so hurry!View Deal
Asus ZenBook UX530 – £100.99 off from Currys
The Asus ZenBook line of ultra-thin and powerful laptops are gorgeous devices, and this one, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia Geforce 940MX, is now £999 – a great price for a great Ultrabook.View Deal
Asus VivoBook Pro 15 N580VD now £1,099.99 from Currys
This deal has had £200 knocked off its price – and you can get a further £50 off it by requesting a price match with John Lewis, which sells it for £1,049.99. You get a Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card.View Deal
Best Apple MacBook Cyber Monday deals
2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch - now £849 (was £949) from John Lewis
John Lewis has cut a huge £100 off the price of this year's excellent MacBook Air. Thin, light, powerful and now at an even better price!View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch - now £1,099 (was £1,309)
Very has also cut the price of the MacBook Air by £210 for this configuration, which has a powerful Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and an Office 365 subscription.View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch - now £949 (was £1,159)
If you don't mind a smaller SSD than the one above, then this is another great deal with £210 off. It's the same spec as the one above, but with 128GB SSD for £150 less!View Deal
MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar Silver - now £1574.10 (was £1,749.00) from Krcs
This 2017 model comes with a 3.1GHz i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The price has been cut from £1,749, saving you over £200 for this brilliant MacBook.View Deal
MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch Bar Silver - now £1655.10 (was £1,839) from Krcs
This is another great deal that cuts the price of this configured-to-order MacBook. It may take a few weeks to be delivered, as it's built to order, but for this price it's worth it.View Deal
MacBook Pro 13-inch - now £1,124.10 (was £1,249) from Krcs
This 2017 model of the MacBook Pro comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, amazing Retina display and 128GB SSD. This is a fantastic saving on a fantastic Mac.View Deal
Refurbished 12-inch Apple MacBook (2016) - £889.97 - was £1,189.97) from Laptops Direct
If you don't mind getting a refurbished device (which will be as good as new anyway), you can save £300 off this 12-inch MacBook in Rose Gold - now just £889.97.View Deal
Refurbished 12-inch Apple MacBook Gold - now £859.97 (was £989.97) from Laptops Direct
This is another refurbished MacBook, but if you want to get an Apple laptop at such a low price, you may have to settle for a refrub unit.View Deal
Best gaming laptop Cyber Monday deals
Alienware 17 Gaming Laptop – over £400 off at John Lewis
This brilliant Alienware 17 gaming laptop is now £2,039 - a price cut of over £400. It's packed with powerful components including a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics card.View Deal
Razer Blade Stealth 4K laptop - £300 off from Razer
The Razer Blade Stealth is one of the best gaming laptops in the world, and Razer itself is cutting the price for Cyber Monday by a huge £300! It's now £1,249.99 and comes with a 4K screen, Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM.View Deal
Asus ROG Strix GL553VE-DM292T – now £919.99 (was £1,099.99) from Amazon
There's been £180 cut off this great gaming laptop on Amazon, with an i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, GTX 1050Ti graphics card, a 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD.View Deal
MSI Titan Pro GT73VR 17.3-inch gaming laptop – now £1,999.99 (was £2,499) from Amazon
Save a huge £499 off this brilliant gaming laptop which features a 17.3 1080p screen, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2TB hard drive and the powerful Nvidia GTX 1080. Now £1,999.99.View Deal
Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming - now £999 (was £1,149) from Currys
Here's another excellent deal on the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 gaming laptop, this time from Currys. It comes with a Core i7 CPU, GTX 1050 Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM.View Deal
HP Pavilion Power 15.6-inch gaming laptop - now £679.99 (was £899) from Currys
This is another gaming laptop with a huge discount - now £679.99. With a GTX 950M this isn't the most powerful gaming laptop out there, but it will still handle most modern games well, you might just have to lower a few settings here or there.View Deal
Medion Erazer X7847 - now £1,149.99 (was £1,449) from Medion
This powerful gaming laptop has had a huge discount, and comes with a Core i7 CPU, GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. This is a brilliant deal if you're looking to get into gaming.View Deal
Medion Erazer P6681 £100 off (now £649.99, was £749) from Argos
This 15.6-inch gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card for just £649.99 at Argos.View Deal
Medion Erazer X6603 Gaming Laptop now £799.99 (was £949.95) from Very
This is an excellent deal that drops £150 off the asking price at Very. You get an Intel Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 128GB SSD and a great GTX 1050 Ti GPU for handling modern games.View Deal
Best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals
Acer Chromebook 11.6 Inch - now £149.99 from Argos
This is a brilliant deal for a Chromebook, with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and Intel Celeron processor. If you want a cheap Chromebook, this is an excellent choice.View Deal
Acer Chromebook - now £179.99 (was £249.99) from Currys
If you're after a cheap Chromebook but with a bit of bling, then how about this 14-inch Acer model. It's not particularly powerful, but for basic tasks like browsing and document editing you'll be sported.View Deal
Acer Chromebook R 11 - now £197.99 (was £279) from Very
This flexible Chromebook is a great little productivity device, able to turn into a tablet with a flip of the screen. It's also had a price cut of £82 for Cyber Monday.View Deal
Best 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deals
Microsoft Surface Pro - £599 from Microsoft (save £324)
This is, by far, the best Surface Pro deal we've ever seen on the 2017 model. The m3 Intel processor is generally plenty of power for this incredible piece of kit and makes it much cheaper than other models in the series.
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro, i5 processor, Inc. Type cover £849 from Microsoft (save £254)
The i5 processor version of the new Surface Pro is much faster than the cheaper m3 versions and Microsoft has knocked a huge £254 off and included a Type Cover. And considering that cover would cost you upwards of £130 usually, it's an astounding deal.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book - now £499.99 (was £649) from Very
The rather excellent Samsung Galaxy Book has had a price cut of £149, making it an even more compelling convertible laptop. This is a great choice if you want a fast and light machine that can change between laptop and tablet modes easily.View Deal
HP ENVY x360 - save £270 (now £679.99, was £949.99) from Currys
This excellent 2-in-1 laptop has had its price cut from £949.99 to £679.99, a very nice drop indeed. It comes with Windows 10, AMD A12 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and a speedy 128GB SSD.View Deal
HP Pavilion x360 - save £200 from Currys
Get this 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid with a £200 saving versus the in store price! It packs an Intel Core i3-7100U processor, 128GB SSD and 4GB RAM and it's down to £449.View Deal
Acer Spin 1 11.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop - now £279.99 (was £329.99) from Argos
Laptops can do so much, but 2in1 can do even more. You can save £50 on the highly versatile, highly portable Acer Spin 1 with its 4-way adjustable touch screen for just £279.99.View Deal
15% off the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1
Are you after a wallet-friendly convertible? Then you might want to think about the Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1, which is a slick, affordable hybrid. Use discount code SAVE15 at checkout at Dell's website, reducing the price from £549 to £466.View Deal
Acer One 10.1 Inch 2-in-1 £169.99 from Argos
This is more of a tablet with a keyboard attachment rather than a proper laptop, but if you only have basic needs or you need something to keep the kids off your laptop this could be worth a look despite the modest spec.View Deal
Computing deals
Logitech MX Master AMZ Wireless Bluetooth Mouse - now £34.99 (was £79.99)
This awesome wireless mouse can be used on Windows and Mac machines, and it's extremely comfortable to use. Best of all, its price has been cut by 70% for Cyber Monday.
Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Bluetooth Mouse - now £29.99 (was £69.99)
If you're looking for a smaller, more portable wireless mouse to take with you when you're travelling, then this is an excellent mouse, and it's also had a 70% price cut for Cyber Monday.View Deal
HP Deskjet 2630 All-in-One Printer - £26.99 (was £39.99)
If you're after a good all-in-one printer, then this excellent deal is worth checking out, as it's had 46% knocked off its price, and it comes with a three-month Instant Ink trial.View Deal
TP-Link AC3150 Dual Band Wireless MU-MIMO Gigabit Cable Gaming Router - now £119 (was £169.99)
This fast wireless router is great for gamers - or if you have a house full of people downloading and streaming and generally pounding your Wi-Fi network. At just £119.99, it's a great deal.View Deal
TP-Link 1200 Mbps Dual Band Gigabit Passthrough AC1750 Powerline Adapter - now £74.99 (was £129.99)
Turn the powerlines into your house into a fast network and extend your Wi-Fi with this adapter. It will eliminate any black spots in your home where your Wi-Fi can't reach. Now only £74.99.View Deal
Logitech C930E 1080p HD Webcam - £53.99 (was £89.08)
Get excellent image and sound quality when you're making video and voice calls on your PC with this great USB webcam, which has had 36% cut from its price.View Deal
Crucial BX300 240GB Solid State Drive - now £61.99 (down from £80.09)
Installing a Solid State Drive (SSD) in your PC is one of the best ways to give it a speed boost, and it's now even cheaper to do thanks to this excellent deal from Amazon.View Deal
TV and video deals
Cyber Monday TVS:
LG OLED55C7V 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV - now £1,499 (was £2,499): Our previous top pick for Black Friday TV deals was the LG OLED B7, but this C7 has just been discounted to the same price despite being the superior TV. We awarded it 5-stars when we reviewed it, and you can also use the code TV10 for an extra 10% off, making it just £1,350 at Currys.
LG OLED OLED65W7V - now £4,999 (was £6,999): Yep, that's right, there's a cool £2,000 off of the most talked about TVs of 2017 - the wallpaper thin LG W7. It comes with HDR, catch-up and 4K streaming. Buy it now for £4,999 at Currys.
LG OLED Full HD TV - now £1,079 (was £1,349): We did a double take when we first saw this deal since it's almost half a grand lower than the other OLEDs that have been discounted. The catch here is that this isn't a 4K TV, which means you won't get quite the same detail in your images. However, if you want an OLED set, then this is probably the cheapest you'll find it.
Samsung QE55Q8CAMT 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR Curved QLED TV now £2108 (was £2488.99): Now we’re talking: a massive TV with HDR support on board… but the price has gone up somewhat. It’s a curved set, which will look striking in the lounge. Check out our full review before you part with your money Deal ends midnight tonightView Deal
Sony Bravia KD55XE7002 4K - down to £629 (was £1,000): this 55-inch 4K HDR Sony TV is at its cheapest ever price right now. You're getting a lot of screen for your money but the price is still highly reasonable. Check out our full review of this model before you buy it for £629 from Ao.com, which is cheaper than Amazon's £649.View Deal
Sony Bravia KD43XE8004 4K - down to £599 (was £999): if you're looking to spend a little more money on a 4K TV but 43-inches is the right size for your spot, this Android-powered Sony TV could be for you. It's down to £599View Deal
The best TV and AV deals on Cyber Monday 2017
20- to 32-inch TVs
Samsung 32-inch full HD TV - now £249 (was £349): save £100 on this 32-inch TV from Samsung. Although this TV is small and lower-resolution than its 4K rivals, it still offers the same access to streaming services. It's down to £249 at CurrysView Deal
Sony Bravia KDL32WE613 - down to £279: This 32-inch 720p TV might be a little more expensive than others on this list, but you get built-in access to streaming services as well as HDR. See it for £279 at AmazonView Deal
40- 49-inch TVs
40-inch Samsung 4K TV for under £350 | Save £120:If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV with HDR from a reputable name then this is a very decent offering from Samsung. 40 inches might not be big enough for your main TV, but this is perfect for a bedroom or spare room.View Deal
Panasonic TX-40EX700B - down to £489 (was £799.99): This 4K set offers four times the resolution of Full HD. It's been reduced by 26% since launch (and dropped again in price today), making it cheaper on Amazon compared to Currys etc at £489. Unfortunately you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of this deal.View Deal
Panasonic TX-40EX600B - down to £449 (was £749.99): This model features a 40-inch 4K screen with HDR, and includes Panasonic's excellent Smart TV OS. A great TV at a cheap price of £449View Deal
Toshiba 43L1753 43 Inch Full HD TV - down to £249 (was £319): Not fussy about 4K resolutions or HDR visuals? This Toshiba TV is a great size for its £249 price tag, which represents a £70 saving over its usual list price.
Hisense H43N5300 43-inch 4K Smart TV | Now £329 | Argos
The lack of HDR keeps the cost satisfyingly low on this 43-inch 4K Smart TV. If you've no desire to take advantage of HDR content in gaming or on select streamed content, this this is more than enough TV for your money.
Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV - now £329 (was £479): If you want a 4K TV at the cheapest price possible, then this TV might be the one for you. This 43-inch 4K model comes with Freeview Play smart features and has been reduced to just £329. Expires November 27View Deal
LG 43UJ630V - now £368 (was £429): This 43-inch TV has it all for a very low price. A HDR 4K display and with a top suite of Smart features including Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant video. It also comes with comes with five years free breakdown cover. This deal is available at Amazon.View Deal
LG 49UJ630 49 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - down to £419 (was £529): Looking to get in on the 4K revolution on a budget? This LG set may not boast HDR, but has one of the most intuitive and broad smart TV operating systems built in. Tescos has it discounted to £429 but Amazon has it even cheaper at £419.View Deal
Sony Bravia KD43XE8004 4K - down to £599 (was £999): if you're looking to spend a little more money on a 4K TV but 43-inches is the right size for your spot, this Android-powered Sony TV could be for you. It's down to £599 on Amazon.View Deal
Toshiba 49U6763DB 49-inch 4K TV - down to £379 (was £499): You don't get HDR, but this 4K Toshiba set is just about cheap enough that you might not mind and can be had with over a £100 discount from AO.com. View Deal
50- to 65-inch TVs
SAMSUNG QE65Q7CAMTXZT 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV - now £1,799 (was £2,149): This TV offers a almost zero-gap wallmount to make its curved frame look even better, and Quantum Dot colour reproduction, which improves the quality and brightness of what’s being shown on screen. This is more like it for the price - although we’re not seeing this set listed many other places at the moment.
Also check out our review of the flat version of this set View Deal
Samsung 55MU6220 55-inch curved 4K TV - down to £549 (was £649): Curved TVs have gone out of fashion a little in 2017, but this 55-inch model is a good deal if you're a fan of the form-factor with a £100 discount. View Deal
Philips 55PUS6262 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Ambilight TV - now £569 (was £599): Philips recently released a new wave of Ambilight TVs for 2017 and you'll struggle to find any of the older ones around anymore. That being said, Argos has just knocked £30 off the new 55-inch version with Smart TV apps and a 4K HDR screen equipped with ambilight technology illuminating nearby surfaces to the sides of the TV. The other Ambilight models have been discounted too.
Samsung 55-inch curved 4K HDR TV - now £749 (was £999): this is an exclusive model to Currys so there's no comparison to be made with John Lewis or Amazon prices. It was previously available for £999 but it's currently discounted to £749.View Deal
Samsung 55-inch Full HD curved TV - now £436 (was £699): If you want a large Samsung TV and you're not concerned about having it be 4K then this set might be worth a look with a discount that's over £100. View Deal
Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV - now £439 (was £599): You can also get the 55-inch model of this TV in Amazon's Cyber Monday deals sale. It's reduced to just £439 Expires November 27View Deal
LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K OLED TV - down to £1,499 (was £2499.99): Yes, it's still a very expensive TV, but a £1,000 discount is nothing to be sniffed at, and this is a TV that we rank amongst the best 4K TVs around. Check out our full LG B7 review to find out why. It's sold out at Very.co.uk, Currys. and John Lewis, but keep an eye out as it's likely to come back into stock... and you can get a further 10% off at Currys with code TV10.View Deal
70-inch TVs and above
A seriously massive Hisense HDR 4K TV - down to £1,999 (was £2,299): How much TV can your home handle? You can knock a giant £300 off this HUGE 75-inch Hisense H75N6800UK 4K HDR TV at Tesco, now down to £1,999 - although stock is starting to thin out.View Deal
Blu-ray players
Panasonic DMP-UB390EB 4K Blu-ray player - now £129 (was £280): This is a great deal - 4K Blu-ray goodness for better than half price. It supports hi-res audio and streaming too. Get the Panasonic DMP-UB390EB for £129 at Currys.View Deal
Samsung Ultra HD Blu-ray Player UBD-K8500 - now £175 (was £189): want to watch 4K content but don't have an internet connection that's fast enough? This Ultra HD Blu-ray player could be exactly what you need, but check out our full review before you think about making a saving. View Deal
Computing deals
Canon Pixma all-in-one printer - now £44.99 (was £99.99)
An amazing deal on this all-in-one Canon printer at Currys. The Amazon Price is over £60 so the Currys price of less than £45 is brilliant if you need a printer deal this Black FridayView Deal
Save 20% on Syncwire phone accessories
Use the voucher code OUHD8PYJ at the checkout on Amazon and you'll be given an instant 20% discount on Syncwire accessories including the following products:
4-port USB wall charger
iPhone lightning cable
microUSB phone cable (2-pack)
USB-C to USB 3.0 cable
View Deal
WD 8TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive - Now £207.97 (was £239.99): That's some serious storage space for a great price right there. This would be great for storing media files or to extended the hard drive space on any PS4, Xbox One or Xbox One X. One caveat to consider though is that this external hard drive is powered via a mains plug, but most external drives of this size are to be honest. There's no end date on this deal, but don't expect it to last forever at a brilliant £207.97.View Deal
Smartphone deals
Cyber Monday iPhone deals:
iPhone X | Vodafone |
£200 £190 upfront (with DEALENVY10 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 32GB data | £47pm
Wow! We didn't see this coming - everybody had been very quiet on the iPhone X Black Friday deals until this presented itself. The cheapest overall price we've seen so far AND you get a massive 32GB of data. Total cost over 24 months is £1318
iPhone 8 | Vodafone | £150 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm
No iPhone 8 deal is cheaper than this overall at the moment - it brings it in line with pre-Black Friday iPhone 7 prices. £27 is remarkably low for monthly spend on this handset that is barely two months old.
iPhone 8 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37pm (after cashback)
This one's just for TechRadar readers - a £96 cashback deal that takes the effective monthly payments to £37. Considering you don't have to pay anything upfront and get 16GB of data, this is an absolute steal.
iPhone 7 32GB | Vodafone |
£75 £25 upfront (with BLACKFRI50 code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm
CHEAPEST. iPHONE 7. EVER. The £50 off code from Mobiles.co.uk brings this tariff screaming under the £700 mark. And you don't even have to settle for minimal data - you get 6GB! Total cost over 24 months is £673
iPhone SE 32GB | EE | FREE upfront | Unlimited mins and texts | 1GB data | £14pm (after cashback)
Yes, you are reading that correctly - you can now get the iPhone SE for an effective £14 per month! There's a little bit of effort required to redeem the £95 cashback - but it's definitely worth it. Total cost over 24 months is £336 (after cashback)
iPhone 6S | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm
Prices have come so low on the iPhone 7 now, that you may sooner paying the extra few quid a month for that. But this is about £50 cheaper in the long run than other similar iPhone 6S deals - so worth getting if this is your phone of choice.
iPhone 6 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £22pm (after cashback)
There's a massive £120 saving on this iPhone 6 deal, thanks to some hefty cashback. The iPhone 6 has been very popular so far this Black Friday, and this new price is only going to exacerbate that. Nice bit of data on this one, too.
Cyber Monday Samsung deals:
EXCLUSIVE: Cheapest ever Samsung Galaxy S8 - £60 upfront (with TRBLKFRIS8 code) and £26pm for 4GB of data on O2
Thanks to the exclusive discount code we've agreed with Mobiles.co.uk, the two year price of the this brilliant Galaxy S8 deal comes in under £700. Remember to enter TRBLKFRIS8 at the checkout (probably easier to copy and paste!) to get £30 off.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | Vodafone | £179.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £27pm
When Mobiles.co.uk breached the £900 mark earlier in the week we were shocked, now it's got below £850 we're delighted! £27 per month is unheard of for the excellent Note 8. It's the cheapest price yet. Total cost over 24 months is £827.99
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 | O2 | £200 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 12GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm
This is probably even better value than the above cheaper offer. It's a lot to find upfront, but you get double the data and £29 bills are still a bargain. You'll be on O2, so you get access to the network's Priority rewards, too. Total cost over 24 months is £896
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £37.50pm (after cashback)
As above, so below - this is the same tariff as the iPhone 8 but on Samsung's massive S8 Plus. The £84 cashback brings the total price under the £900 mark - no other tariff gets close, even if you drop down to 1GB of data!
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge | Three | FREE upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23 per month
Even six months ago, you would have had to put aside £30 a month to get the marvelous S7 Edge. Now it's down almost as low as £20, and you don't even have to pay a penny upfront. It's a ludicrous Black Friday bargain.
More of the best Cyber Monday phone deals:
Google Pixel 2 | O2 |
£125 £100 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 12GB data | £29pm
When the Pixel 2 opened for pre-orders in October, there were scarcely any overall prices for less than a grand to recommend. A month on and you can get a mighty 12GB of data for under £800 for the two years. Lovely stuff.
LG V30 | Vodafone | £90 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 6GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £27pm
This all new low price for the LG V30 is staggeringly cheap. It blows the likes of the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X out of the water when it comes to affordability. And 6GB of data will suit most people just fine.
Sony Xperia XZ1 | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £31pm
Thanks to this timely Vodafone deal, you can't get the Xperia XZ1 cheaper without having to pay a penny upfront. And you'll get a free Sony Bluetooth headset worth £99 in with the bargain, too.
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 6GB data | £27pm
There are some really cheap Xperia XZ1 deals to be had if you don't mind surviving on 1 or 2GB of data, but this is easily the best tariff if you need any more than 5GB. We really like this smartphone - it's a brilliant budget 2017 phone.
Moto G5 Android smartphone: now £129.95 (was £169.99)
The Moto G is the best budget smartphone around, and the G5 is the best version of the handset yet. It's currently reduced at both Amazon and Argos to an all new low price. A round of applause to all involved.
Sony Xperia XA1 - claim £200 cashback
It may not be the most fashionable of Sony's smartphone offerings, but the perks Mobile Phones Direct is throwing in here are worth a look. A massive £200 cashback offer when you sign up.
Huawei P10 Plus | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £31pm (after cashback)
Huawei's 5.5-inch version of its new flagship P10 is well worth a look if you want a more affordable alternative to the iPhone 8 Plus or Galaxy Note 8. This is a fantastic tariff considering you pay nothing upfront and get so much data.
SIM only deals:
Three | 12-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls | Unlimited texts | £20 per month
We can't quite imagine how you'd use 100GB in a month - that's a massive amount of film streaming, social media scrolling and podcast downloading. That's what makes this tariff such an attractive alternative to more costly unlimited data plans.
Vodafone | 12-month contract | 5GB data | 500 mins | Unlimited texts | £6.50 per month
This is a tremendous cashback offer to kickstart Black Friday sales on SIM only plans. For this tariff, £84 cashback makes the effective monthly price only £6.50 for 5GB of data. Superb, assuming you remember to redeem the cashback in five installments. And it's EXCLUSIVE to TechRadar readers!
View this 5GB Vodafone SIM only deal available from Mobile Phones Direct
iD | 1 month contract | 2.5GB data | 250 mins | 5000 texts | £6 per month
Carphone Warehouse owned-iD has been the go-to network for cheap SIM only deals for some time now. And it hasn't let us down this Black Friday. If you're just looking for something to tide you over and don't want a full year commitment, then this is a superb option.
View this rolling 1 month SIM only deal from iD
Plusnet | 30-day contract | 5GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month
The maths here is all very easy - a flat tenner a month for a generous 5GB of data. No cashback, no codes, just a great value SIM only deal. And Plusnet piggy-backs off EE's coverage, so you'll have super fast 4G to use when away from the Wi-Fi, too.
Virgin Mobile | 12-month contract | 20GB data | 5000 mins | Unlimited texts | £15 per month
This Black Friday Virgin Mobile tariff just sky-rocketed its way into our list of favourite SIM only deals on the market. 20GB is a huge stack of data to play with every month. £15pm is a bargain, and there's no faffing around with cashback or deal codes necessary to get it.
View this 20GB Virgin Mobile SIM only deal
Headphone and audio deals
SONOS PLAY:1 Smart Wireless Speaker, Black | White now £149 (was £180):
This is a funky little speaker that’s risen in price quite a lot over the last year. It was actually a touch cheaper last Christmas, and the same may happen this year… but that was only £10 difference so it’s up to you whether you play the waiting game.
Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker Black/Grey - now £94.99 (was £169.99)
This is a sensational price for one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. You can throw it around everywhere, it fits in many shower racks nicely and stows away well in a suitcase. All that, and it’s got brilliant sound too!View Deal
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom twin-pack - now £99.99 (was £153.85)
Ultimate Ears are known for making Bluetooth speakers that sound great and can take a beating. These speakers pair up so you can stretch the sound out across your home. And they're waterproof if you need some music in the bath.
Betron KBS08 Wireless Portable Travel Bluetooth Speaker - now just £8.99 (was £29.99)
If you're looking for a small and portable Bluetooth speaker for under a tenner, then this is a great choice, as it's now available on Cyber Monday for just £8.99. It's also available in Black for the same price.
Sennheiser Momentum 2 wireless noise-cancelling headphones - down to £219.99 (was £299): these headphones look and sound fantastic, and are normally much more expensive. They currently cost just £220 on both Amazon and Currys. View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones - down to £159 (was £299): The Bose QC25s have been superseded by a newer model (the QC35), but are still an excellent pair of headphones in their own right. You'll be giving up wireless operation, but you can grab them at a decent £159 at Currys.View Deal
JBL XTREME portable Bluetooth speaker - now £149.99 (was £249.99)
Get this excellent Bluetooth speaker with 12 hours of battery life and a built-in mic for taking your calls. The saving is £100 and it's available which stocks last at Currys.View Deal
Cyber Monday headphone deals
Philips SHB3075 Wireless headphones - down to £29.99 (was £49.99)
Get £20 off these wireless headphones from Philips - you'll never get tangled in wires again! Available from Argos for just £29.99 in white, black, blue and red.
AKG C50BT Bluetooth headphones - now £69.99 (was £99.99)
Amazon has these headphones for £89 so the Argos price of just £69.99 is a great deal on a pair of really good on-ear wireless headphones from a great brand.
Beats Solo 2 headphones - now £89.99 (was £99.99)
These Beats headphones currently cost £30 more at Amazon so this deal for £89.99 at Argos is a great deal. These are not wireless though so if you want Bluetooth you'll need go for the Solo3 Wireless version.
Sony MDR-100ABN Wireless headphones - now £149.95 (was £249.99)
Save £84 on these excellent Sony wireless headphones, offering great audio quality and noise cancellation technology along with sharp looks. They can be yours for just £149.95 from Argos.
B&O Beoplay H7 headphones - now £179 (was £329)
These style-focussed headphones are heavily discounted on eBay, where you'll be able to pick them up for £150 off.
Beats Studio 2 wireless noise-cancelling headphones - now £219 (was £299)
Recently superseded by the Beats Studio 3 wireless, the Studio 2 headphones are a great deal at an £80 discount.
Grado SR325e headphones - down to £245 (was £299.95)
These headphones are open-backed and wired, so they're definitely better for home-listening, but they offer great audio quality with a reasonable £50 off.
Cyber Monday Earphone deals
Beats urBeats headphones - now £49.95 (was £79)
Beats budget in-ear headphones have seen a small but significant discount at Currys where you can grab them with a £30 discount.
Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices now £54.99 (were £59.99)
These headphones had a recent drop to £59.99 from £94.95, but today they’re even lower - and definitely worth thinking about if you’re after an upgraded wired sound for your iPhone or iPad.
RHA MA750i in-ear headphones - now £62.97 (was £89)
Recently supersceded by a wireless model, these headphones are 30% off for Black Friday.
RHA T10i earphones - now £79.95 (was £149.95)
We were seriously impressed with these in-ear headphones when we reviewed them back in 2014. They might not have hi-tech features like wireless connectivity or noise-cancellation, but they're a solid choice, especially at this price.
B&O PLAY Beoplay H5 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones now £169.99 (was £199.99)
These wireless buds have some clever tricks up their Bluetooth sleeve: they magnetically attach together, turn themselves off when not in use to save battery, they’re dust and water resistant and you can control the sound profile from an Apple Watch.
LG SH4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar - now £119 (was £299.99)
This sound bar and subwoofer from LG provides an instant boost to your living room audio, and has been given a big discount from its October price. Get it for £119 now.
LG SH4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar - now £119 (was £299.99)
This sound bar and subwoofer from LG provides an instant boost to your living room audio, and has been given a big discount from its October price. Get it for £119 now.
Jabra Elite Sport wireless Bluetooth headphones - now £179 (was £229)
These are currently our top rated true wireless earbuds. They can track heart rate, monitor exercise reps, help train your running and provide wire-free connections to your phone.
Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom twin-pack - now £99.99 (was £153.85)
Ultimate Ears are known for making Bluetooth speakers that sound great and can take a beating. These speakers pair up so you can stretch the sound out across your home. And they're waterproof if you need some music in the bath.
UE BOOM 2 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker - now £84.99
The UE BOOM 2 is one of our top-rated Bluetooth speakers, with great sound and waterproofing it making it a poolside favorite. Down to £84.95, that's a saving of £45.
Sony Extra Bass SRS-XB40 portable Bluetooth wireless speaker - now £129 (was £199.99)
You can get more than £70 off this powerful Sony Bluetooth speaker right now at Currys - it's sure to liven up any party and it comes in black, blue or red.
Cyber Monday soundbars and cinema speaker deals
Samsung 2.1 soundbar - now £149 (was £199)
If you need to upgrade the sound in your living room, this Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is available with a £50 saving. It currently costs £199 in store, and it's £195 at Amazon.co.uk - but Currys is selling it online for £149
Q Acoustics M3 Bluetooth NFC soundbar - down to £229 (was £299)
Beef up your TVs audio with this all-in-one Bluetooth soundbar. Reduced by £70, it has NFC built in too, letting you easily stream tunes from your NFC-enabled mobile device. We gave it 4 stars when we reviewed it.
Q Acoustics M4 Bluetooth NFC soundbar - down to £239 (was £299)
Now priced at just £239, this beefy soundbar is equipped to enhance the sound of your movies and mobile tunes with its built in NFC connectivity. We were impressed when we reviewed it, awarding it 4.5 stars. Save £60 for yourself here.
LG SH4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar - now £119 (was £299.99)
This sound bar and subwoofer from LG provides an instant boost to your living room audio, and has been given a big discount from its October price. Get it for £119 now.
iPad and tablet deals
Cyber Monday 2017: iPad deals
New iPad 9.7-inch 32GB: down to £307.82 (was £339) from Amazon
It's less than a year old and it's an Apple product so you'd be forgiven for not expecting a discount to the new iPad 9.7. That's why it's such a surprise that we've seen discounts this weekend. £307 isn't the best we've seen but it's the best available right now.View Deal
iPad Pro 10.5 64GB: down to £567.99 (was £619) from Amazon
You can save over £50 on the RRP of the iPad Pro 10.5 for the tablet's first Black Friday with this deal from Amazon. It's down to £567.99 for the 64GB version and you can get the deal right here.View Deal
iPad Pro 10.5 256GB: down to £719 (was £769) from John Lewis
Need more storage? This deal will save you £50 over the normal selling price of the 256GB iPad Pro 10.5 and you'll get a two year guarantee from John Lewis too. Be sure to click through here so you can get the deal right now.View Deal
iPad Pro 12.9 256GB: down to £869 (was £919) from John Lewis
Fancy a bigger screen than the iPad above this? The iPad Pro 12.9 comes with its huge, gorgeous display as well as the ability to attach a keyboard too. Plus it's discounted to £869 here.View Deal
iPad Pro 12.9 512GB: down to £1069 (was £1119) from John Lewis
This isn't a cheap deal, but if you want the largest iPad with the most storage possible you can get £50 off for Black Friday and the best bit is you can buy buy it right here.View Deal
iPad Mini 4 128GB: down to £394 (was £419) from John Lewis
Fancy a much smaller screen iPad? The latest iPad Mini model comes with 128GB of storage if you buy the deal above for only £394 that takes £25 off if you buy it today.View Deal
Cyber Monday 2017: Android and Amazon tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 32GB: now £299 (was £399) from John Lewis
It may have been replaced by the superior Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, but that just makes this great Android tablet a touch cheaper. You can get the larger screen Galaxy Tab S2 for only £299 today.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8 32GB: down to £229.99 (was £329) from Currys
Here's another version of the Galaxy Tab S2, but this one is much cheaper. That's because it comes with a smaller 8-inch display, but it's still a great deal that you can pick up from Currys for only £229.99.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 16GB: now £179 (was £229.99) from John Lewis
After a smaller screen and a lower price than the Samsung tablet above? This Galaxy Tab only comes with 16GB of storage, but the price is much lower and with the additional discount, that means the Galaxy Tab A is running out of stock at most retailers.View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon
Already a remarkably cheap tablet, the Fire 7 getting a discount may sound ludicrous but Amazon has bumped the price down to only £29.99. You get what you pay for, but the Fire 7 is certainly cheap.View Deal
Fire HD 8 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £49.99 (was £79.99) from Amazon
Here's another of Amazon's super cheap tablet range and Black Friday has reduced the price even further. It has an upgraded HD display that outclasses the 7-inch tablet, and it also packs in Alexa too.View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £109.99 (was £149.99) from Amazon
The Fire HD 10 has also been upgraded recently and it now comes with more memory and a better screen. Given we lauded the low price of this tablet when it came out, the fact it’s nearly 33% cheaper now means it’s a terrific deal.View Deal
Alba 10-inch Android tablet - now £79.99 (was £89.99) from Argos
Argos has bumped down the price of this already cheap Android Alba tablet by £10 making it a better price than ever. You can pick it up right here.View Deal
Lenovo Tab 2 A10-30 with Mobile Internet Security - £119.99 (was £199.99)
Looking for an affordable Android tablet? Then look no further. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage this Lenovo won't win any spec wars, but for a streaming and online shopping device it could be just the trick. Especially with £80 off. View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10-inch tablet - now £249.99 (was £299.99) from Argos
Here's another tablet direct from Lenovo with £50 off too. It isn't as cheap as the deal above, but it's a far more capable Android slate and it can be yours for only £249.99.View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet - now £69.99 (was £99.99) from Amazon
Looking for a tablet your kids can use? How about the Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition? It's down to £69.99 which is a big discount and makes this already affordable tablet even more tempting. Be warned this deal will expire on November 27.
View Deal
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - now £89.99 (was £129.99) from Amazon
You might be thinking an extra £20 is quite a lot seeing as this tablet is only an inch bigger than the one above. But you are getting a HD screen on this one so everything will be clearer and video content will look much better. Still a great price at just £89.99. Again, this deal will end on November 27.
View Deal
Camera and accessories deals
Cyber Monday DSLR deals:
Nikon D750 body - now £1,379 at Amazon (was £1,799)
You can get your hands on Nikon's brilliant full-frame D750 for just £1,379 from Amazon while stocks last. Normally priced at £1,799.99, that's a very healthy saving of £420.99.View Deal
Nikon D610 body - now £1,149 at Jessops (was £1,299)
Nikon's entry-level full-frame DSLR might be getting a bit old, but it's still a solid performer. Jessops easily has this at the best price - use the code NIKONDISCOUNT at the checkout to reduce the price to £1,149. View Deal
Save £75 on a Nikon D3400 kit at Currys
Nikon's D3400 is top of our entry-level DSLR list - incredibly easy to use, it delivers excellent images. Use the discount code CAM75 at the checkout and pick-up the D3400 with a 18-55mm lens (non-stabilised) for just £354 from Currys. View Deal
Canon EOS 1300D twin lens kit - now £379 at Currys
If you're looking to get into the world of DSLR photography, this twin lens Canon EOS 1300D kit at Currys is a great place to start. Complete with a standard zoom and telephoto zoom, it costs less that a lot of compacts at just £379, saving £150.View Deal
Canon EOS 6D Mark II body - now £1,728 at Wex (was £1,999)
Wex Photo Video has reduced the price of Canon's latest full-frame DSLR down to £1,728. Same price at Park Cameras, but here you get a free ThinkTank bag, 32GB SD card and spare Hahnel battery.View Deal
Save £260 on a Canon EOS 5D Mark III body at the Canon Store
It might be an old model, but Canon's full-frame EOS 5D Mark III is still a fabulous DSLR. It's even more tempting now the Canon Store is selling it at just £1,799 - that's a saving of £260 off the normal £2,059 price of the camera.View Deal
Save £100 on a Canon EOS 6D body at the Canon Store
It's been around since 2012, but it's a camera that's been loved by enthusiast photographers and is a solid camera to get into full-frame photography. The Canon Store is selling the EOS 6D at £999 - £100 less the most other retailers.View Deal
Mirrorless camera deals on Cyber Monday 2017
These are our top picks for the very best mirrorless cameras deals on Cyber Monday.
Sony Alpha A7 with 28-70mm lens - now £799 at Amazon (was £1549)
Sony's original 24MP Alpha A7 full-frame mirrorless camera is now more affordable than ever at just £899 at Amazon with a 28-70mm zoom. It's even better value when you claim £100 cashback from Sony.View Deal
Sony Alpha A7S body - now £1,309 at Amazon (was £1,800)
It may only have a 12MP resolution, but the full-frame Alpha A7S has an ISO ceiling of 102,400 and excellent 4K video capture credentials. Amazon is reducing it from £2,070 to just £1,509 before claiming £200 cashback from Sony.View Deal
Sony Alpha A6000 with 16-50mm lens - now £369 (was £515)
If you're looking for a feature-packed budget mirrorless camera, the Alpha A6000 is a great choice. The best price is currently at Jessops for £469, with another £100 cashback meaning you'll only end-up paying £369.View Deal
Fujifilm X-A10 with 16-50mm lens - now £299 at Jessops (was £399)
The X-A10 is a very affordable way into Fujifilm's X Series mirrorless camera system and it's now better value than ever. Now just £299 at Jessops, that's a very decent saving of £100. View Deal
Canon EOS M6 with 15-45mm lens - now £579 (was £679)
Canon's EOS M6 mirrorless is a solid all-round performer with a growing lens range. Get this 15-45mm kit from the Canon Store for just £579.99, saving £100. The saving will be applied once you've added it to your basket. View Deal
Canon EOS M10 with 15-45mm lens - now £269 at Very (was £339)
Fancy a mirrorless camera that delivers top-notch image quality for the same price as an average compact? This EOS M10 is a great price at Very - just £269 for this standard zoom lens kit.View Deal
Compact camera deals on Cyber Monday 2017
From pocket-sized powerhouses, to superzoom bridge cameras, These are our top picks for the very best compact cameras deals to be had on Cyber Monday.
Sony RX100 IV - now £569 at Amazon (was £1,000)
Sony's RX100 IV is one of the best premium compact cameras you can buy. Amazon already has this at a very competitive price of £669 (it was £1,000 originally), but with £100 cashback, it's even better value. View Deal
Panasonic Lumix TZ70 - now £249 at Park (was £299)
It may have been replaced by the TZ80 and TZ90, but we've found image quality to be better in the TZ70. A great travel zoom compact camera, this is the best price we've seen for it. View Deal
Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II - now £368 at the Canon Store
The PowerShot G9 X Mark II is one of our favourite compacts, and now comes at an even more tempting price, with the Canon Store taking £50 off the £418.99 price at the checkout. View Deal
Panasonic Lumix FZ72 - now £219 at Currys (was £349)
If you're looking for a brilliant bridge camera at a great price, then the Lumix FZ72 is it. Currys has the cheapest price we can find for this 60x zoom camera. View Deal
GoPro Hero5 Black - now £349 at Argos with £100 worth of accessories
Get GoPro's awesome 4K Hero5 Black action camera, as well as accessories worth £100, including a spare battery and 3-way arm, for just £349 from Argos, a saving of £100.View Deal
Motorola VerveCam+ - now £99.99 at Amazon (was £159)
The Verve Cam+ is a super light, versatile livestreaming camera that helps you instantly connect with friends, relatives, and followers. Save £60 at Amazon and only pay £99.99.View Deal
Kitchen and home deals
Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner | £349.99
This is just about the best cordless vacuum cleaner that money can buy, with a smart modular design and great suction. Normally £519.99, it's down to just £349.99 on Argos, saving you £170.
View deal: Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner | £349.99View Deal
Delonghi ESAM2600 coffee machine | Save £210!
A massive saving on this Delonghi bean to cup machine, with a simple to use, easy to clean design that'll make a barista out of even a java luddite. It's now Just £219 at Tesco.
View deals: Delonghi ESAM2600 coffee machine | Now £219
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless - now £179.99 (was £369.99): The Dyson V6 Animal currently costs £219.94 at Amazon so Currys' price of £184 is fantastic. With 20 mins battery life this is an ideal vacuum cleaner for small homes. Check it out at Currys
25% off Bosch power tools
If you'd like to see all of the discounted power tools you can see them all here - but there are a lot of great choices if you're thinking of getting a cheaper Bosch product. Be warned though: they're not going to last long.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush | Just £79.98 @Amazon
This is about the best toothbrush that money can buy, and with £219 knocked off its usual asking price, it's about as cheap as it ever gets, too. With deep clean modes and a glass wireless charging base, it's as cool-looking as a toothbrush gets, too.
View deal: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean electric toothbrush | Just £79.98 @ AmazonView Deal
Oral-B Genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush | Now £84.94
This is about as big a saving as you're likely to find on this premium electric toothbrush, with a giant £195 off, bringing it down to under £85. So fresh and so clean!
View deal: Oral-B Genius 9000 | Now £84.94View Deal
Oral-B Junior Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush | Just £17.50 @ Amazon
Want to make sure the kids' teeth are sparkly white, too? With 65% off this Oral-B children's electric toothbrush, they'll be flashing striking smiles right the way through their lives.
View deal: Oral-B Junior Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush | Just £17.50 @ AmazonView Deal
Wearables deals
Fitbit deals on Cyber Monday 2017
Fitbit Ionic - now £249.99 (RRP £299.99) from Currys
Given that it's only just come out, we weren't expecting to see massive price reductions on the Fitbit Ionic. A £50 reduction isn't life-changing, but this is still a great deal on a very new product.View Deal
Fitbit Blaze - now £119.99 (was £159.99) from Amazon
If you're looking for a Fitbit that bridges the world between fitness tracker and smartwatch, then the Fitbit Blaze is the one for you. What's more, this is the cheapest that it's ever been at over.View Deal
Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99) from Currys
Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. It's cheaper than it is at Amazon at £69.99
Fitbit Charge 2 - now £99.99 (was £139.99) from Tesco
Save £40 on the four-star Fitbit Charge 2 with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and automatic exercise recognition. You can also save on the Special Edition at £129.99, down from £159.View Deal
Fitbit Flex 2 - now £39.99 (was £79.99) from John Lewis
This may well be the cheapest Fitbit you can get your hands on this Cyber Monday. While the Fitbit Flex 2 hasn't been its full RRP for a long time, getting the screen-less fitness tracker for less than £40 is not a deal to be sniffed at.View Deal
Apple Watch deals on Cyber Monday 2017
Apple Watch Series 3 - now £369 (was £399) from John Lewis
The new Apple Watch is a truly fantastic device, and Cyber Monday has provided you with the opportunity to get your hands on it for £30 less than it would usually be. While it's still fairly pricey, this is Apple's premium wearable with both GPS and cellular connectivity. View Deal
Apple Watch Series 1 38mm Sport Band - now £219 (was £249) from Argos
Apple is still selling its Series 1 Watch at full price, but you can get £30 off with this top Cyber Monday deal from Argos.
Silver with white sport band | Space Grey with black sport band
Rose Gold with pink sand band | Gold with concrete bandView Deal
Smartwatch deals on Cyber Monday 2017
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier - now £246.99 (was £349.99) from Currys
As the device that we thought could possibly be the best smartwatch to partner with your Android phone, the Samsung Gear S3 is one of the deals not to be ignored this Cyber Monday. And depending on your look, you can go for the leather-strapped Classic edition instead. Also £246 at Currys.View Deal
Samsung Gear S3 Classic - now £246.99 (was £349.99) from John Lewis
Fancy the classier Classic edition of Samsung's Tizen-toting smartwatch? Here's that edition of the watch for the same price as the deal above at only £246.99 from John Lewis right now.View Deal
Get £20 of the marked price on any Apple Watch from Currys
Apple Watches don't usually get much of a discount, on Cyber Monday or any other time, so this is well worth checking out if you're looking for one - although it doesn't improve any to a better deal than the ones above. As well as getting £20 off at the checkout with a discount code you can get a minimum of £20 off when you trade in your old smartwatch. View Deal
LG Watch Style - now £199.99 (was £229.99) from Currys
One of our favourite Android Wear smartwatches right now is the LG Watch Style and you're in luck as it has a slight discount at Currys It's down to just below £200 so that's a saving of £30 that you can get here.View Deal
Fitness tracker deals on Cyber Monday 2017
TomTom Spark 3 - now £99.99 (was £169.99) from Argos
This was available as a £69.99 Lightning deal from Amazon - worth checking out here to see if it comes back - but you can get a decent price on it at Argos right now for £99.99 for the large Blue and Black version.View Deal
Garmin Vivoactive 3 - now £229.99 (was £269.99) from Currys
Garmin's wearable wants to be more than a fitness gadget, offering both smartwatch smarts and sport-based features and packed with pre-loaded apps. And now it's at a very nice price - get it for £229 at Currys now.
Garmin Fenix 3 - now £304.46 (was £429.99) from Amazon
This was a great Lightning deal at £199.99, but it's since gone up fairly heftily, and isn't anywhere near as good a deal. Worth keeping an eye to see if it drops back. Check it out now from Amazon.
Polar M600 - now £183 (was £299) from Chain Reaction Cycles
If you're looking for a competent blend of fitness tracker and smartwatch, the Polar M600 is the device you're looking for. Although it hasn't been its RRP of £313.57 for a while now, getting this great fitness tracker for less than £200 is a great deal.
Polar M400 - now £81.99 (was £124.88) from Amazon
The Polar M400 is a GPS running watch that again blends that line between fitness tracker and smartwatch but it's much cheaper than the M600 above. It's now only £81.99 from Amazon, but you'll need to buy it today.
Suunto Ambit 3 Sport with HRM - now £154.99 (was £310) from Wiggle
This Suunto running watch comes with GPS and is able to track multiple sports including cycling, running and swimming. You can get it now from Wiggle's website.
Garmin Vivosmart 3 - now £84.99 (was £129.99) from Very
This isn't a huge discount on the Garmin Vivosmart 3, but if you're after a fitness tracker that looks good and is packed full of features this deal from Very.co.uk may be the one you want to buy this Cyber Monday.
Misfit Shine 2 - now £39.99 (was £79.99) from Amazon
How about a stylish fitness tracker from Misfit? The price of the Misfit Shine 2 has been slashed in half so if you like the screen-less look and long battery life of this tracker it is worth picking up today.
The weekend of discounts begins with the Thanksgiving holiday on the Thursday, then Black Friday the day after, and Cyber Monday three days after that. Cyber Monday 2017 is going to be on November 27.
On Black Friday, the focus is usually on both high street stores as well as online retailers, but Cyber Monday tends to concentrate more on shopping on the web (hence the name). In fact, the term "Cyber Monday" was first invented as a way to get people to spend more cash shopping online, at a time when web retail wasn't quite the big business that it is now.
The weekend as a whole marks a great chance to grab some big discounts before the run-up to Christmas starts, so you might want to stock up on gifts for friends and family as well as yourself. In total, we spent close to £6 billion in the UK over both Cyber Monday and Black Friday.
The origins of Cyber Monday are just good timing: shoppers who are either clicking away back at work after Thanksgiving break, or surfing the web during an extended holiday at the end of the long weekend.
If you need to work out when Cyber Monday actually is, Thanksgiving always falls on the fourth Thursday in November in the US, with Cyber Monday then following on at the end of that weekend. The holiday isn't as widely celebrated over here in the UK, but the same big shopping days now apply on both sides of the Atlantic.
Why Cyber Monday matters
Cyber Monday is a win-win for shoppers and retailers alike, driving a strong uptick in sales as the holiday shopping season starts, and giving all of us some very tempting offers at the same time. It's really no surprise that Cyber Monday continues to grow in scale every year.
And in the opinion of Dom Joseph, CEO of ad tech firm Captify: "What works very much in Cyber Monday's favour is that it is the last significant retail 'day' before Christmas, in which people have the opportunity to pick up a heavily discounted bargain."
Black Friday is an important influence as well as well, because without Black Friday there's no Cyber Monday. If you've missed out on the weekend sales or not had time to get online, then you've still got Cyber Monday to fall back on, with shoppers taking up the last opportunity to land a deal before December starts.
Cyber Monday just keeps getting bigger and bigger - or at least that's how it feels - and so many consumers now deliberately wait for the day (and Black Friday) to come around, saving their cash beforehand. That makes the battle between retailers even more competitive, which in turn should give us some very appealing deals to pick from.
Shopping on Cyber Monday 2017
All the usual benefits of online shopping apply to shopping on Cyber Monday 2017: you can do it from the comfort of your own home, you can compare dozens of products and prices in seconds, and you can purchase your goods almost instantly.
There's only one small downside, which is you might not get your gadgets immediately, but even so, with delivery times getting faster and faster and the risk of wasting your time queueing on the high street, many people would consider that a trade-off that's well worth it.
While a few Cyber Monday deals have some kind of time restriction on them, a lot are going to be running all day, show. You don't necessarily have to sneak out of the office to get your order in.
According , Cyber Monday also sees a broader range of deals across each individual retailer, so it's less about one-off discounts and more about lower prices across the board. That said, some stores will follow-up Black Friday discounts with further reductions on Cyber Monday if they still need to shift some stock.
Cyber Monday 2017 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the first Monday after the Thanksgiving Thursday, marking the end of four straight days of eye-catching deals and the start of the holiday shopping season.
When is Cyber Monday 2017?
Cyber Monday 2017 will be Monday, November 27 this year, so get your credit and debit cards primed for the occasion.
So what's Black Friday 2017?
is the Friday before Cyber Monday, just after Thanksgiving. The two days bookmark the weekend and are often pretty similar in terms of discounts.
Are Cyber Monday deals genuine?
Most of the time, yes, though keep your wits about you and make sure you're checking a reputable guide (such as this one) for some tips. Many deals have been planned and agreed in advance, though you will sometimes get stores announcing spontaneous discounts in response to market demand.
Where can I find the best Cyber Monday deals?
Here on TechRadar we'll be doing our very best to pick out the cream of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for you, so you don’t have to refer to any other guide - stick with us and we'll bring you all the hits and some of the misses from the store sales.
How do I get the best Cyber Monday 2017 deals?
Try not to get too carried away with the thrill of bargain hunting and work out how much you have to spend in advance. Also, do your research online to find out how much goods were selling for before Cyber Monday - sometimes those discounts aren't quite as huge as they might appear.
There's nothing wrong with being spontaneous, as long as you can afford it, but the more planning you put in the better - then you can tell which sales are worth going for and which aren't (watch out for outdated tech that the stores are trying to shift. Finally, keep this page bookmarked for the weekend.
Can I get cashback on Cyber Monday deals?
Sometimes, yes. Your debit card or credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and sites such as Quidco often offer cashback for new customers of big-name online shops. It’s definitely worth looking into, not just for Black Friday but for any online shopping.
Am I protected when I buy on Cyber Monday?
Yes, as with any other day. In the UK, purchases made from a company online are covered by a wealth of consumer protection legislation, including the , which cover areas like delivery and returning faulty goods.
How can I stay safe on Cyber Monday?
Wherever there's a crowd, the scammers gather too, so stay safe out there. Make sure you're doing your browsing through a modern, updated browser on a modern, updated operating system with your security tools carefully configured, and avoid any sketchy-looking emails (or indeed Facebook posts) promising Cyber Monday deals that are too good to be true or lead to sites you've never heard of.