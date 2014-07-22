YouView's five-year future assured as expansion plans begin to take shape

YouView took a while to arrive, but it's here to stay

The UK's on-demand TV platform YouView has retained the support of its seven major backers, ensuring its future for at least the next five years.

Broadcasters BBC, Channel 4, ITV and Channel 5, as well as ISPs BT, TalkTalk and infrastructure specialist Arqiva have reaffirmed their support for the catch-up service, which combines live TV and on-demand offerings.

The alliance now plans to push forward towards its target of ten million connected homes after smashing through the million mark in just 18 months.

To achieve this YouView plans to expand its tech team by 50 per cent, while adding 50 of the best product designers, developers and engineers to spearhead the charge with new consumer-facing offerings.

Expanding line-up

YouView, which currently offers customers 70 free-to-air TV channels and 113 more free and paid channels via the web plans to add to the line up this year.

YouView CEO Richard Halton, said: "Our plans for expansion will allow YouView to develop more consumer-facing functionality, widening the gap with the rest of the market and allowing viewers to discover more of the content they love."

Via Advanced Television