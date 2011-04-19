Sharp Aquos LE831 brings second-gen Quattron

Sharp has officially unveiled its second generation Quattron televisons with the Sharp Aquos LE831 series arriving with 3D support and built in Freeview HD.

The original Quattron technology created quite a buzz – with its yellow pixel offering up a bit of a difference from the familiar three pixel offerings of its rivals.

The latest Quattron offering builds on that with the Aquos LE831E series not only bringing integrated Skype, 3D support and Freeview HD but also attaining an A rating for energy efficiency.

Objectives

"Outstanding image quality and excellent design, combined with the lowest possible energy consumption - this is our most important objective when we further the development of a TV," said Tom Monetto, Sharp UK's TV product manager.

"Our aim is to continually develop innovative technologies, incorporate these technological advantages into our products and then offer our customers even more in the form of additional new functions.

"The Aquos LE831E series is the best example of this: Its Quattron technology combines low energy consumption with excellent images. And it has that certain extra something – optional Skype function, 3D and AQUOS NET+ for internet access."

The Sharp Aquos LC-831E has a UK release date of May for the 40 and 46 inch flavours with other sixes set to arrive in the summer.