No public interest in 3D? Virgin Media obviously didn't get the memo

Virgin Media has told customers to expect an influx of new, on-demand 3D content, with 50 hours of programming to be added this month

The cable TV provider will be supplementing its offering with new shows from the Discovery Channel, Sony and New Media Vision during the next couple of weeks.

In addition, the company is adding a host of 3D movies to rent on-demand, including The Hobbit, Oz: The Great and Powerful, Wreck-It Ralph and the visually spectacular Life of Pi.

Virgin's additions to its 3D line-up little over a week after BBC decided to abandon 3D content, citing a "lack of appetite" from a public who found it a "quite hassly."

Still breathtaking?

With today's supplements to its 3D library, Branson's company said that, although the technology hasn't taken off as anticipated, there's still an avenue to greater adoption.

Kevin O'Neil, head of TV production management said: "3D offers a unique and often breathtaking experience and our customers are making the most of Virgin Media's 3D on demand line-up to sit down and try it for themselves.

"We offer our customers a wide choice of content and 3D at no extra cost is proving to be a valuable addition for many of our TV fans."

Disappointing

Earlier this month BBC put the creation of 3D content on hold indefinitely, with no plans to produce or broadcast content beyond the business end of the Wimbledon tennis championships

"I have never seen a very big appetite for 3D television in the UK," claimed Kim Shillinglaw, the BBC's head of 3D at the time.

"I think when people watch TV they concentrate in a different way. When people go to the cinema they go and are used to doing one thing - I think that's one of the reasons that take up of 3D TV has been disappointing."

It's fair to point out that Virgin isn't investing in producing its own 3D content as the BBC was and what it is paying isn't from the license payer's back pocket. Virgin is simply picking up 3D content produced by others and making it available on demand, making its decision to persevere a relatively low risk strategy.

Via Inquirer