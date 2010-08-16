DualPlex Display ready to take on the 3D giants

Forget active shutter or polarised 3D, a new technology is set to enter the AV market which is said to improve the quality and brightness of a 3D image.

Called Dualplex Display, the technology has been created by German and Swiss researchers and uses a similar idea to the anaglyph 3D tech of old, according to Gizmag.

Before you baulk at the idea of going back to the rubbish red and blues lensed specs of old, the technology developed by Infitec uses coloured LEDs – two red, green and blue for the right eye and different wavelengths of the these colours for the left eye.

Any direction

A 3D LCD monitor and glasses have been developed to handle this by a company called Optics Balzers.

The 23-inch monitor can apparently be viewed by all angles and the colour reproduction is a lot higher than the 3D on the market at the moment.

Speaking about the 3D setup, Arnold Simon, CTO at Infitec said: "Viewers will be able to lie down on the sofa to watch the screen, they can turn their heads in any direction and the image won't change."

3D over priced?

The announcement of a possible new format war comes at a time when the whole viability of the 3D industry looks a little uncertain.

The Financial Times is reporting that there is already a slump in revenue of 3D films at the cinema, pointing to Step Up 3D and Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore being 3D flops.

The reason? Richard Greenfield, an analyst with BTIG Research, believes it's because of over-pricing, saying: "The studios and theatres are overpricing 3D films and there's too much of it out there.

"They are converting all of their movies into 3D without any regard to quality."