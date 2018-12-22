TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get ASCOMP PDF Conversa free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.
Look behind the 22nd door on our free downloads advent calendar to find a full copy of ASCOMP PDF Conversa – a fantastically useful tool that takes the hassle out of working with PDFs.
Once you've downloaded the software, register for a free account using the link at the top right of the program window to unlock the full version.
Editing PDF documents is a real nuisance, but with PDF Conversa you can turn them into Word documents in seconds, ready to tweak and change to your heart's content.
You can integrate fonts into converted PDFs, compress text, and determine the quality of pictures contained within documents. You can even convert password-protected documents; ideal if you've accidentally locked yourself out.
Grab ASCOMP PDF Conversa today and you'll wonder how you managed without it.
