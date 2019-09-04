TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards 2019: Best computing devices

Last month, we gave our readers a chance to cast their vote to help us narrow down our extensive longlists of the best B2B tech and accessories for the TechRadar Pro Best for Business Awards 2019, in partnership with Avast Business. Well the votes have been counted and here are our picks for the best computing devices in 2019.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Business PC: Apple iMac

Apple’s iMac has certainly come along way since it was first introduced 21 years ago. Now the company’s sleek all-in-one desktop computer can be found at the front desks of many businesses and Apple has even released the iMac Pro to better cater to the needs of creative professionals. In 2019, Apple refreshed the iMac with all new components including 9th-generation Intel desktop processors, Radeon Pro graphics and faster SSDs. The luxurious 5K Retina display is just another one of the many reasons the Apple iMac was voted the best business PC in this year’s awards.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Mobile Workstation: 15-inch MackBook Pro

The 15-inch Macbook Pro is this year’s choice for best mobile workstation because the device is a literal powerhouse designed to help mobile professionals stay productive on the go. Just like the iMac, it was recently refreshed with Intel’s hexa-core 9th-generation processors and this laptop can even be outfitted with up to 32GB of RAM and Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics. The 15-inch Macbook Pro can handle any task you throw at it without breaking a sweat while still retaining its now iconic design.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Business Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad T480 with 72WHr battery

The ThinkPad has remained a top choice among business users since it debuted in 1992 and the Lenovo ThinkPad T480 retains the line’s best features while also incorporating a huge 72WHr battery. This laptop allows you to work for longer (17-19 hours longer) and you can rest assured knowing your data is protected with the inclusion of a built-in fingerprint reader, Lenovo’s end-to-end ThinkShield security solution and the T480 also includes the company’s new ThinkShutter which slides over your webcam to help protect your privacy. The tactile, smile-shaped keys and TrackPoint pointing device make the Lenovo T480 a joy to type and edit documents on.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Business Tablet: Surface Pro 6

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 is this year’s choice for best business tablet. The Surface line has come a long way since its introduction in 2012 and in our opinion, the Surface Pro 6 is the company’s best tablet yet. The device is faster, longer lasting and now comes in a sleek, new black shell. The Surface Pro 6 can even be customized with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. While the latest model is more of an incremental upgrade, if you’ve been on the fence about buying a Surface, there is no reason to wait any longer.

(Image credit: Future)

Best Business Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy Note 9