Super League Grand Final live stream: how to watch Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves rugby league

Super League Grand Final 2018 – where and when The Super League Grand Final 2018 between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves takes place on Saturday, October 13. As always, Old Trafford in Manchester stages the title decider, with kick-off at 6pm BST.

The end of the 2018 Super League is here with just one final showdown needed to determine this season's champions. Yes, it's time for the Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves and you can watch all the action live, even if the match isn't been shown where you are.

As if the drama of a Grand Final wasn't enough, this Wigan vs Warrington clash comes loaded with narrative and sub-plots. Most notably, it'll be the final match in rugby league for Wigan coach Shaun Wane before his move to the Scottish Rugby Union, ending an incredible 30-year association with his hometown club. There'll be no room for sentiment in the Warrington camp though, as they're out to avenge the two Super Final defeats to Wigan in 2013 and 2016.

But who could be the match-winner on the pitch? Well, The Wolves' Tom Linehan is joint fourth in the Super League try-scorers with 18 to his name, but in England international George Williams, The Warriors have one of the top creators around, with 22 try-assists recorded in the 2018 Super League.

So, how do you get to see all the all-important clash at Old Trafford? Below we've laid out exactly what you need to do to get a live stream of the Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves Super League Grand Final, so you can simply click and enjoy.

Live stream the Super League Grand Final from absolutely anywhere with a VPN

Scroll down to find out which broadcaster will be showing the rugby league, but even if the place where you live doesn't have the game, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go. And get 69% off its two year plan during October 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to live stream the Super League Grand Final in the UK

UK residents will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Wigan vs Warrington. The coverage will start at 5pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with mobile viewing available via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still watch the final without signing up to the network thanks to NOW TV. The service offers Sky Sports Passes for £7.99 a day, £12.99 a week or £33.99 a month. Not in the UK? No sweat. Follow the VPN guidelines above and sign into your preferred service that way to watch the Grand Final wherever you are in the world.