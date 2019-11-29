Spider-man on PS4 hits lowest price ever, swings in at £13.99 for Black Friday

Spider-Man is one of our favourite games of the last couple of years, and for those of you who haven't yet experienced the feeling of swinging through the Big Apple, now is a fantastic time to pick it up.

The price has dropped to its lowest point ever with this Black Friday deal from Argos and Currys, and you can now pick Spider-Man up to play on your PS4 for just £13.99 - the price of a large pizza from your local takeaway.

It was also previously available at Amazon, but it is currently showing "temporarily out of stock" - we'll update this article if it comes back online at this retailer.

So if this Black Friday deal has got your Spidy-senses tingling, take advantage of this offer while it lasts.

Not in the UK? Fear not, as we're constantly searching for the best prices near you.