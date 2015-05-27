Microsoft pre-installing Office and Skype on new Sony and LG tabs

Sony and LG are among a glut of companies that have agreed to preload Microsoft Office onto future Android tablets.

The Redmond-based firm announced that 20 global and local OEM partners will install Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Skype, OneNote and OneDrive onto new tablets that will be ready to create Office content straight out of the box.

It means that the total number of partners is up to 31 after it previously announced similar deals with Samsung, Dell and Pegatron to have the same apps installed on the tablets that they manufacture.

Xperia Z4

Android tablet owners won't have to wait long. LG plans to bring the plethora of Office apps plus Skype onto its next tablet whereas Sony will pre-install them onto the Xperia Z4 tablet within the next 90 days.

Other partners include Haier, Positivo and Wortman, and it fits with Microsoft's plan to bring various integral Windows 10 features to Android and iOS devices that also extends to its Cortana virtual assistant.