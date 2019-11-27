Save big with these Black Friday PS4 Pro Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundles

There are plenty of Black Friday PS4 and PS4 Pro deals on offer right now, but arguably the best offers have been on this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 Pro bundle.
This fantastic bundle includes a 1TB PS4 Pro console and the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Typically this bundle would set you back around $400 / £350 but, for Black Friday, we've seen it discounted massively at both UK and US retailers.
Check out these great Black Friday PS4 deals below:
US
PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299.99 at Amazon
Usually this bundle would cost somewhere in and around $400 but Amazon is offering it for just $300, meaning you get a PS4 Pro and the newly released Call of Duty for nearly $100 off.
PS4 Pro bundle with CoD Modern Warfare |
$459.98 $299.99 at Walmart
This may be sold out by the time you click on the link, but if it isn't, this is the lowest price we've seen for a PS4 – with out without a game included. So, yeah, this one's a pre-Black Friday steal.View Deal
PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299 at Best Buy
Quick! This excellent PS4 Pro bundle was available at Walmart over the weekend, but promptly sold out. You're getting the new Call of Duty title for free compared to the next best PS4 Pro deal below. The console price is $100 less than normal too.
UK
PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare |
£329 £299 at Currys
You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.
PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare |
£329.85 £299 at Amazon
You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.
PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare |
£349.99 £299.99 at Argos
You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game.
