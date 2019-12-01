Save big on PS Plus 12-month membership in these Cyber Monday deals

If you're after a great PlayStation Plus membership deal, you're in luck – the price has just dropped thanks to Cyber Monday deals.

PlayStation Plus allows you to play online on your PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro, giving you a gateway to challenging your friends as well as access to free games every month.

We'd already seen PlayStation Plus prices drop earlier in the week for Black Friday and, while these prices may not be quite as good, there are still some great savings to be had.

Now is also a great time to buy if you've got your eye on the PS5, which is due to go on sale towards the end of 2020, as this 12-month subscription deal should see you nicely through launch day.

Below you'll find today's best PlayStation Plus in the US and UK, and if you're elsewhere in the world scroll to the bottom of the page to see the best deals where you are.

💡TECHRADAR'S TIP💡 If you already have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you don't have to wait until it finishes to take advantage of this deal – if you purchase this PlayStation Plus deal today, you can 'stack' the 12 months on your account, and when your current subscription ends it'll automatically roll into the 12-month period.

US

PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription: $59.99 $39.89 at CDKeys

12 months of PS Plus for under $40 is a rare sight to behold, but thanks to CDKeys that's exactly the deal you can pick up today. PlayStation Plus provides access to online play, as well as free monthly games to add to your Instant Game Collection, and you'll also get exclusive discounts on PS4 games across the PS Store.

View Deal

UK

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £34.85 at ShopTo

Save on 12 months of PlayStation Plus with this fantastic Cyber Monday deal. PS Plus gets you online, allowing you to play with friends online, while also providing you with free games every month – and it's not been this cheap in a long time.

View Deal

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £34.99 at CDKeys

If the above deal sells out, you can still save over £10 with this 12-month subscription code if you're in the UK. That means you're getting roughly two free months of PS Plus for your money!

View Deal

PlayStation Plus (12 months): £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Cyber Monday is always the best time to renew your PS Plus membership. You can save more than £10 on 12 months, meaning you won't have to worry about it again for a whole year. PS Plus stacks too, remember, so it'll add the time onto your current membership.

View Deal

Not in the UK or US? Fear not, as we're constantly searching for the best prices from around the world so you can get the best deal.