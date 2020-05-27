Samsung gets more sporty, ties up with Esports team

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics, in a bid to consolidate its position in the gaming monitor market, today announced its official partnership with global esports organization T1 Entertainment & Sports (T1).

Samsung said it will sponsor its latest display products at T1 Entertainment & Sports (T1), which itself is a joint venture between South Korea's leading mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. and the American entertainment firm Comcast Spectacor LLC.

As per Samsung's tie-up, T1 players will practice using Samsung's curved gaming monitors, the Odyssey G9 and G7, at their training facility in Seoul.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung said that the gamers would also wear uniforms displaying the logo of Odyssey when participating in esports events.

“We are proud to partner with T1, the leader in professional esports, helping them in their continued success and global growth as official display partner,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Our line-up of Odyssey monitors provides the latest in gaming monitor technology with lightning-fast speed, comfortable curvature and a sleek design, offering professional esports gamers the competitive edge they need to make every split second count,” Ha added.

Samsung said its Odyssey monitors provide a "powerful combination of high-performance 1000R curvature, QLED picture quality, rapid 1 ms response time and 240 Hz refresh rate for the most immersive gaming experience."

Monitors meant for gamers

The monitors, Samsung claims, offer professional gamers the competitive edge they need to make every split-second count.

Samsung is set to launch the Odyssey G9 and G7 in South Korea June.

T1, which legally operates as SK Telecom CS T1 Co., was founded last year and runs 10 professional teams in the competitive gaming sector in online games like Valorant, Fortnite, Dota 2, PUBG, Super Smash Bros., Hearthstone, Apex Legends, Overwatch, and FIFA Online 4.

Joe Marsh, CEO of T1, has been quoted as saying, "At the highest level of professional esports, the right technology and equipment mark the difference between winning and losing, and we are thrilled to partner with Samsung to equip our players with the leading gaming monitor technology."

Market researcher IDC says the global gaming monitor market is expected to grow from $3.6 billion this year to $4.5 billion in 2023.