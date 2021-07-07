Quantum computing-as-a-service is going mainstream

After unveiling the UK's most advanced superconducting quantum computer back in 2018, Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) has announced that it is launching the country's first Quantum Computing-as-a-Service (QCaaS) platform.

The startup's new QCaaS platform will likely help boost the UK's ambitions to be a global quantum superpower while will also making it easier for businesses to explore the increasing commercial and technical benefits of quantum computing.

As OQC tries to become a pioneer of the QCaaS market, this will also be the first time that the company's proprietary technology is available to the enterprise via its private cloud.

CEO of OQC Dr. Ilana Wisby provided further insight in a press release on how the launch of the company's QCaaS platform will make quantum computing available to more industries and businesses, saying:

“The launch of our QCaaS platform is not only a remarkable achievement in the history of Oxford Quantum Circuits, but is a significant milestone in unlocking the potential of quantum computing both in the UK and globally. We know quantum computing has the power to be revolutionary but for decades this power and potential has been relatively untested and unverified in the real world. By making our QCaaS platform more widely available to strategic partners and customers, we are offering the world’s leading enterprises the chance to demonstrate just how far-reaching quantum will be within their industries.”

Quantum Computing-as-a-Service

Through its QCaaS platform, OQC will take its proprietary quantum technology to market through a private cloud where strategic partners and customers will be able to further experiment with quantum in an effort to tackle some of the world's most intractable problems.

The company's partner Cambridge Quantum will be given first access to its private cloud in order to demonstrate its Iron Bridge cybersecurity platform which will use quantum computers to generate unhackable cryptographic keys. To do this Cambridge Quantum will use one of OQC's systems named “Sophia” which is hosted at its state-of-the-art lab in the UK.

For those unfamiliar with OQC, the company names its systems after women in STEM and its Sophia quantum computer is named after the British physician Sofia Jex-Blake who led the campaign to secure women's access to a university education.

Organizations interested in taking advantage of the technical and commercial benefits of quantum computing can sign up here as OQC is now accepting registrations to its beta list.