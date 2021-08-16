PS5 SSD Black Friday deals: what we expect

PS5 SSD Black Friday deals are bound to be popular now that Sony has begun the process of unlocking the PlayStation 5’s internal SSD bay. While adding an NVMe M.2 SSD is only available to beta testers, once the firmware update rolls out to every user we expect to see demand increase for compatible PS5 SSDs, and any discounts will likely wind up in our PS5 Black Friday deals.

Black Friday 2021 is still a few months out, though, with the annual sales extravaganza taking place on November 26. Once the sale gets underway, we’ll be rounding up the very best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals right here, so make sure you check back soon or bookmark this page so you don’t miss out on the biggest discounts.

Tempting upgrade

It’s never too early to start thinking about your Black Friday purchases. The holiday sales event seems to get more popular every year, and according to data from Adobe, $9 billion online sales happened on Black Friday alone. Ecommerce sales between November and December reached an eye-watering $188 billion, which tells us that whatever product you’re after during Black Friday, millions of others will have their hearts set on it too.

With the PS5 continuing to be incredibly popular, it’s likely that demand for compatible SSDs for PlayStation 5 will be high come Black Friday. A firmware update, which is currently only available to beta testers, will soon unlock the PS5’s internal SSD bay, and Black Friday could represent the perfect opportunity to grab a solid state drive on the cheap.

The best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals will likely focus on 500GB and 1TB capacity drives, though we may see some discounts for 2TB and 4TB versions. Remember, though: the higher the capacity, the more expensive your chosen drive will be – and NVMe solid state drives are very expensive in general.

PS5 SSD Black Friday deals: FAQ

When will the best PS5 SSD deals start in 2021? Black Friday falls on November 26 each year, but if you’re eyeing up an SSD for PS5 right now, we tend to see deals happen throughout the year. However, alongside Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday tends to be one of the best times to pick up an SSD, with a wide selection of solid state drives likely to be on sale. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any early deals, then, though the biggest discounts – particularly on more popular and higher capacity models – will most likely happen during Black Friday, so it could be worth waiting until then.

Which PS5 SSDs will be discounted for Black Friday?

We’re likely to see price cuts on PS5 SSDs, with the two most popular capacities being 500GB and 1TB. Demand could scupper the types of hefty discounts we might have expected otherwise, so expect modest savings when Black Friday rolls around.

Trusted brands such as Seagate, Samsung, WD_Black and Western Digital will all likely have PS5 SSD Black Friday deals, so you can buy with confidence should you see any offers that take your fancy.

What specs should I look for when buying a PS5 SSD?

Sony has outlined a very specific set of requirements that compatible SSDs must follow to work on PS5. From the dimensions of the drive to its overall read speeds, you need to ensure that any NVMe M.2 SSD meets the specs listed below. Of course, we’ll only be including compatible SSDs in this roundup, so you needn’t worry about the technical side of things.

PS5 SSD requirements Format PCIe Gen 4.0 (x4) M.2 NVMe SSD Capacity 250GB, 500GB, 1Tb, 2TB or 4TB Read Speed 5500MB/s or faster Total size with heatsink 110 x 25 x 11.25 millimetres Form factor 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 or 22110 Heatsink Required

Note: You can store PS5 games and PS4 games on an external drive, but to play PS5 games you’ll need to copy it over to your PlayStation 5’s internal SSD storage.

What about Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals?

If you’re looking to upgrade your PlayStation 5’s storage, we’re also rounding up the best Black Friday PS5 external drive deals so you can make an awesome saving. There will likely be a wide variety of external drive deals come Black Friday, and they're a great option if you have a library of PS4 games you still want to play, but don't want to sacrifice any space on the PS5's internal storage.

Today’s best PS5 SSD deals

If you don’t want to wait for the best PS5 SSD Black Friday deals, and you’re in a rush to expand your PS5’s internal storage, it’s worth keeping your eye out for any discounts in the run up to November.

The selection below includes compatible SSDs for PS5, so you can buy with confidence knowing that the products below are guaranteed to work. Remember, though: Sony recommends buying an SSD with a heatsink, so if you’re buying a stock drive, you may need to purchase a heatsink separately.