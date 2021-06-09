PS5 restock: Very has both PS5 and Xbox Series X stock right now

Very has just dropped more PS5 stock and Xbox Series X stock this morning, though only bundles are left. You can pick up a PS5 restock with a pre-ordered copy of Ratchet and Clank via Very's website right now, or grab yourself an Xbox Series X with three month Game Pass Ultimate subscription on top over at Very as well.

It's unclear how long users will have to wait, but if the console is available on its own, and the add-ons aren't too excessive, this could be a great chance to grab Sony's console.

The PS5 continues to be in high demand, with stock selling out almost instantly. More bundle offers have appeared in recent weeks, which is encouraging after weeks of no stock being available.

Xbox Series X and PS5 restock

PS5 at Very

Very has PS5 in stock right now. There's a waiting room in place, but it looks like the disc version will be available with optional extras. Still, this is a great chance to grab Sony's elusive console.View Deal

Xbox Series X at Very

Very also has stock of the Xbox Series X still available, though right now you'll need to pick up an extra three months of Game Pass Ultimate to secure the console.

View Deal

If you miss out on Very's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.