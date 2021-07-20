PS5 restock update: waiting rooms for PS5 stock are now live at Very

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Very has opened waiting room for its latest PS5 stock drop. Should you make it through, which in our experience isn't always a guarantee, the PS5 disc version and PS5 Digital Edition will be available, usually with optional extras.

It's unclear how long users will have to wait (though some users are getting through now), but we've already seen that the PS5 disc version console is available on its own, and the add-ons aren't too excessive. You can grab the excellent Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, as well as an additional DualSense controller. This could be a great chance to grab Sony's console before it goes out of stock again, then.

Very's waiting room will automatically refresh every 30 seconds, so keep the tab open for the model you'd like and cross those fingers and toes.

The PS5 continues to be in extremely high demand in the UK, with stock selling out almost instantly. Stock drops continue to be sporadic across retailers, and it seems like this trend will continue for quite some time.

Very has PS5 in stock right now. There's a waiting room in place, but the disc version is available on its own and with optional extras. This is a great chance to grab Sony's elusive console before it's out of stock again.View Deal

The PS5 Digital Edition with option extras is also available at Very, but again you'll be placed in a waiting room. If you're happy to leave physical media behind, the PS5 Digital Edition is cheaper than the disc version.View Deal

If you miss out on Very's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.