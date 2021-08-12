PS5 external hard drive Black Friday 2021 deals: what we expect

Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals always present a fantastic opportunity to save on additional storage, and usually make up some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals you can find. If you’re tired of deleting games off your PS5’s internal drive and like having a large selection of titles installed to play at a moment’s notice, external hard drives deals tend to be in plentiful supply during the November sales.

What’s more, unlike the PS5 itself – which remains frustratingly hard to find even though it’s been on sale for over eight months – we usually see a broad range of stock and options when it comes to external hard drives, though some particularly enticing deals do get snapped up quickly.

We’ve still got a few months to go until Black Friday 2021 rolls around, though, as the sales extravaganza officially begins on November 26. Once the sale gets underway, we’ll be curating the very best PS5 external hard drive Black Friday deals right here, so you won’t miss out.

Busier than ever

While it might seem premature to start thinking about your Black Friday purchases, there’s no doubt that the holiday spending spree grows more popular each year. According to data from Adobe, $9 billion online sales happened on Black Friday alone, and ecommerce sales between November and December reached an eye-watering $188 billion for the very first time.

With the PS5 now in the homes of over 10 million people, and demand still at fever pitch for Sony’s new console, buying additional storage for the PS5 is bound to be a popular purchase come Black Friday. A recent firmware update also added the ability to store PS5 games on external hard drives (something which wasn’t previously possible), making the idea of buying an external hard drive for PlayStation 5 even more of a no-brainer.

It’s also important to note that unlike choosing the best SSD for PS5, which requires a very specific type of drive, picking an external hard drive is fairly straightforward. You simply need to take into account whether you want an external SSD or external hard drive and pick the capacity you need, be it 500GB, 1TB, or more. The higher the capacity, the more expensive your chosen drive will be – solid state drives are also more pricey than traditional hard drives, but they are faster and more reliable.

Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals: FAQ

When will the best Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals start in 2021? Black Friday falls on November 26 each year, but unlike some products, we tend to see external hard drive deals happen throughout the year. However, alongside Amazon Prime Day, we’ve found Black Friday to be one of the best times to pick up an external hard drive, especially when it comes to the amount of sheer choice available. It’s always worth keeping an eye out for any early deals, though the majority of the discounts – particularly on more popular and higher capacity models – do tend to fall around Black Friday, so don’t worry if you choose to wait until then.

Which PS5 external hard drives will be discounted for Black Friday?

We’re likely to see sizable discounts on SSD and HDD external drives, with the two most popular capacities being 500GB and 1TB. If you’re hoping to significantly increase your PS5 storage, a HDD will be your best option, with drives of up to 4TB being available for as little as $109.99 / £89.99, while 1TB portable SSDs fell to around $200 / £150.

Reputable brands such as Seagate, Samsung, WD_Black and Western Digital will all likely have PS5 external hard drive deals come Black Friday, which means you can buy with confidence should you see an offer that takes your fancy.

What should I look for when buying a PS5 external hard drive?

Thankfully picking an PS5 external hard drive is super simple. You only need to bear a couple of things in mind, which we’ve listed below:

It must use SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps or later (we won’t include any external drives that don’t meet this requirement)

250GB minimum, 8TB maximum capacity

You can’t connect an external drive though a USB hub

Two or more USB extended storage drives can’t be connected at the same time, so don’t bother buying multiple drives.

Note: You can store PS5 games and PS4 games on an external drive, but to play PS5 games you’ll need to copy it over to your PlayStation 5’s internal SSD storage. You can play PS4 games directly from an external drive, however.

What about Black Friday PS5 SSD deals?

If you’re looking to upgrade your PlayStation 5’s internal storage, we’re also rounding up the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals so you can make an awesome saving. The selection of drives will naturally be more limited, due to the need to meet Sony’s specifications dictating what speed, size and type of NVMe SSD you can use with PS5.

As it stands, the option to upgrade the PS5’s internal storage is also only available to those using the PS5’s beta system update, and Sony hasn’t specified when the update will rollout to every user.

Today’s best PS5 external hard drive deals

If you don’t want to wait for a Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deal, and you’re in desperate need of some more PS5 storage, there are still some good deals to be had over the summer months.

The selection below includes some of our favorites from our best external hard drives guide, which is full of expert recommendations and in-depth reviews. If you’re struggling to decide which external hard drive to grab, there’s plenty of guidance to help you pick the right one.

What were last year’s best Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals?

A great way to get a sense of the type of Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals we might see is to look at last year’s offers. So what kind of discounts did we see? The good news is that a number of SSD external drives, which are more expensive than the traditional hard drives, were heavily discounted. However, if you really want to increase your storage capacity, standard external hard drives are the way to go as higher capacity SSDs are still very expensive.

Below, you’ll find a roundup of last year’s most enticing Black Friday PS5 external drive deals, which we’ve kept for comparison’s sake. You can see the price, our thoughts on the deal at the time, and which retailers were a great source for external hard drive deals.

US: The best Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals last year

WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $89.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Looking for more storage for your PS4, then you may want to pick up this WD 2TB Game Drive for PS4. It's one of our favorite PS4 external hard drives and with $20 off, it's even better.

WD 4TB Game Drive for PS4 | External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive | Black/Blue: $129.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

It may not be discounted as much as its 2TB variation but if you're looking for a heap of extra storage for your PS4 then you can't go wrong with this WD 4TB Game Drive.

Seagate 2TB HDD licensed for PlayStation systems: $109.99 $69.99 at Amazon

If you want more storage for less and are willing to compromise on slower load times, this Seagate 2TB HDD is licensed for PlayStation systems and comes with a generous amount of space.

WD_Black 1TB P50 Game Drive Portable External SSD: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Give your PS4 games a big speed boost with this 1TB SSD drive from WD_Black. Simply plug it into one of the PS5's USB ports and you'll have more room to store PlayStation 5 games on the internal drive.

WD Black 2TB P50 Game Drive: $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Purpose-built for gamers, the WD Black 2TB P50 Game Drive is the ideal storage solution for those who want more space to store games, and deliver a noticeable performance boost to load times. Its external form factor means it can be taken wherever you go, or moved over to a different location or device.

UK: The best Black Friday PS5 external hard drive deals last year

Samsung T7 Portable SSD Metallic Red 1TB: £200.99 £152.25 at Amazon

Samsung's T7 is 24% off in this Amazon Black Friday deal, which is huge saving on this highly rated SSD. Your PS4 games will load much faster than if they were installed on a HDD, and you'll have more room for your PS4 games on the system's internal drive.

WD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive: £104.99 £74.99 at Amazon

If you 2TB of storage isn't enough, this 4TB drive from WD should hold most people's entire library of PS4 games – and then some. With 29% off, this is a great chance to save.