Print, scan and copy your heart away with this excellent Canon Pixma 2550S deal

You can save an extra 17% on the current selling price of the Canon Pixma 2550S all-in-one inkjet colour printer for Amazon Prime Day.

For the next six hours, the price will fall down to £19.99, a staggering 55% less than the suggested retail price of £44.99.

The package includes setup inks and is the cheapest on offer in the country, a cracking deal especially as it includes delivery. This is a Lightning deal that ends today at midnight, so get yours now.

This deal will only last until the end of Prime Day (end of the day on July 11) so we'd recommend buying it if you want to get a printer that can also scan and copy for less than £20. Remember, it is on a first come first served basis.

The Canon Pixma MG2550S offers incredible value for money especially if you do not print a lot and its exclusive Creative Park Premium app will wow the artists out there.