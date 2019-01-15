Preparing for the unexpected: why your business needs a disaster recovery plan

Having an effective disaster recovery plan that is pre-coordinated, scripted and tested by an organization is crucial in limiting down time and ensuring a quick recovery, allowing organizations to re-establish their services to their clients, and avoid loss of revenue. Additionally, having a plan in place and reacting effectively to an emergency situation can also help establish infrastructure quickly within an effected area, not only helping your organization, but also a community in need.

Atlas specializes in Emergency Fueling Services, so it’s crucial for our team to have a disaster relief plan in place. Last year, Atlas deployed more than a dozen dedicated fuel trucks to support US Postal Service (USPS) operations before, during and after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Because USPS provides critical mail like social security checks and prescription medicines to millions of Americans, their delivery trucks and power generators at distribution facilities need to remain active during disasters. The Atlas team was on deployment duty for more than 100 days continuously and even barged trucks and sent drivers to Puerto Rico. In fact, in 2017, we won a the Supplier Excellence Award from the USPS.