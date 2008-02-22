Creative working on Zune-a-like?

Creative is reportedly prepping a Wi-Fi-equipped version of its Zen media player.

The Creative Zen Share is apparently due this summer, and will be similar to the Microsoft Zune wireless music player, EpiZenter.net reports.

Given that Microsoft Zune users failed miserably to use the wireless capabilities built into their music players to share music with other Zune users, surely Creative must have a few innovative ideas of how to sell Wi-Fi music to users up its sleeve?

Creative wouldn't comment on this rumour. "There are far too many [rumours] - some of which are true, some false," Creative product manager Neil McGuinness told Techradar. "Actually there really is nothing to say at the moment."