Pick up a PS4 with Death Stranding and Spider-Man for only £200 this Black Friday

This is the best Black Friday PS4 bundle we've seen so far - for the 500GB model that is. So far we've seen plenty of places offering a PS4 with one game included but Very has gone one better, including not only Spider-Man but the newly released Death Stranding too.
That's right, for just £199.99 you can pick up PS4 with Death Stranding and Spider-Man. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for today's best PS4 deals in your region.)
That means you save around £130 and there's also the option to add on extras (although, you will have to pay for those).
PS4 500GB Console with Death Stranding and Marvel's Spider-Man | £199.99 at Very
This is arguably the best PS4 500GB bundle offer we'll see all Black Friday. Not only do you get the console but you also get two Sony exclusives - all for less than £200.
View Deal
Not in the UK? Check out the best PS4 prices in your region below:
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.