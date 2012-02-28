Trending

Sony announces new range of superzoom compacts

Up to 30x zoom available

Sony HX200
The new Sony NX200V bridge camera offers 30x optical zoom

Sony has introduced three new compact cameras featuring ultra high zooms to slot into its line-up, with up to 30x optical zoom available.

Sitting at the top of the new line-up is the Cybershot HX20V, which is equipped with an AA lens and comes with several advanced shooting features.

It also uses an 18.2 million pixel Exmor R CMOS sensor coupled with a Bionz processor for ultra quick speeds and low-noise images in low light.

Quick autofocus is also promised taking approximately 0.13 seconds in daylight and 0.21 seconds in low light, which is designed to help capture split-second moments.

20x zoom is offered, along with Full HD video recording at up to 50p, artistic Picture Effect modes and in-built GPS.

HX10V

The HX10V is also available, with similar specifications as the HX20V, such as the same 18.2 million pixel sensor, but with a smaller zoom range at just 16x.

Also available with a 16x zoom is the H90, which features a 24mm wide-angle lens and a 16.1 million pixel sensor.

It is also equipped with 720p HD movie shooting, a 7.5cm LCD screen, Sweep Panorama, iAuto and panoramic image mode.

Bridge camera

Finally, the HX200V is a 30x optical zoom camera featuring full manual control.

Full HD video recording at 50p is available, along with Superior Auto, high-speed autofocus, Picture Effects, 3D shooting and an 18.2 million pixel sensor.

UK prices for the new cameras have yet to be announced.

