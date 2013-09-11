Three names 46 cities in line for 4G LTE roll-out by end of 2014

Three has served up a few more details regarding its impending 4G network launch, adding a new city for 2013 and listing 42 more it plans to add before the end of next year

The network, which is the last of the major UK networks to go live with the next-gen speeds, had revealed a launch in Manchester, London and Birmingham in December, and has now added Reading to those plans.

However, it's not just those city dwellers who'll receive the enhanced mobile connectivity. The signal will also stretch to surrounding areas like Oldham, Wolverhampton, Dudley and West Bromwich.

Then, next year, it'll be upgrading its network in 42 more cities around the UK, a list of which can be found on the network's website.

Unlimited data and no price bump

Despite its later launch, Three is already winning the battle for hearts and minds by automatically moving existing customers with 4G-ready devices on to the 4G LTE plans at no extra cost.

The company is also refusing to cap data for its customers and will not insist on them signing a new contact. Indeed, the wait looks like it'll be worth it for Three subscribers.

In a post on its website, the company wrote: "We think everyone should enjoy the wonders of 4G, with no catches. So when we start rolling out 4G, we'll nudge up our customers who have a 4G Ready device at no extra cost. No hefty price tag. No extra charges. No expensive new phones or contracts. And no fuss. Great news."

Via CNET UK