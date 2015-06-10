Trending
 

WIN! The Aquaris E4.5 Ubuntu Edition

Go against the status quo

Auqaris

The Aquaris E4.5 Ubuntu Edition's slim design and 4.5 inch screen are perfect to experience Ubuntu's edge interactions and Scopes.

Scopes are a reinvention of the mobile UI, presenting a new way to rapidly and visually access the most important digital life services - music, social, web, local services, photos etc - directly on the home screen.

The richness and unfragmented experience delivered by Ubuntu Scopes are a world away from burying content and services inside multiple apps in an icon grid - reversing the industry's hackneyed status quo.

If you fancy winning yourself a handset, just answer the question below.

