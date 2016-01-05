The OnePlus 3 may fully charge in 15 minutes

The OnePlus 3 may charge completely in just 15 minutes, with the latest rumors pointing towards some pretty exciting battery stats for the upcoming flagship.

A Chinese certification listing suggests Oppo's low-voltage VOOC fast-charging technology will feature on the OnePlus 3 rather than Qualcomm's Quick Charging tech, which is embedded as part of the Snapdragon processor.

OnePlus has a close relationship with Chinese manufacturer Oppo, now the world's fourth-biggest phone manufacturer, with the latter a majority owner of the former.

Faster is better

This would be the first time technology has been openly shared between the two companies though, with the VOOC technology from Oppo likely too good for OnePlus to pass up.

The OnePlus 2 has a 3300mAh battery, while the latest OnePlus 3 listing suggests it'll have a larger 3500mAh offering, with further rumors pointing towards a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, a 16MP rear camera, 8MP front-facing shooter and NFC.

It's also thought there will be two versions of the phone: one with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and another with 6GB of RAM and 64GB onboard.

May 18 is tipped to be the announcement date for the OnePlus 3, and we'll update you as soon as we know more.

