Sony Xperia Z3+ price revealed as pre-orders begin

Sony recently revealed the Xperia Z3+ to the world, showing an incremental update from last year's Xperia Z3. At the time we were told it'll be coming in the summer without any confirmation of pricing or availability.

Clove UK has now opened its pre-orders for the new handset and shown off the £549.00 price tag for the handset.

You can pre-order from the site now for the 32GB version in Copper, Black and White with the shipping date set as "late June".

You're currently able to pick up the Xperia Z3 for around £350 on Amazon so considering the only slight change in specs it may be worth your while reading our review and seeing if you want to pick one up.