Sony's Xperia Z1 won't be getting Android Marshmallow upgrade

Sony is getting ready to update its phones to Android 6.0 and has shared which phones will be getting the Marshmallow goodness - but the Xperia Z1 won't be one of them.

The full list of those phones getting the Android 6 upgrade includes all the recent Sony releases like the Xperia Z5, Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z5 Premium and Xperia Z4 Tablet.

Older phones also getting a taste of Google's new sweet treat are:

Xperia Z3+

Xperia Z3

Xperia Z3 Compact

Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact

Xperia Z2, Xperia Z2 Tablet

Xperia M5, Xperia C5 Ultra

Xperia M4 Aqua

Xperia C4. Phew.

Some people are going to be really upset that the Xperia Z1 isn't supported, but a two year old handset was always going to struggle to prove its relevance for the new software. That said, Apple's been making a habit of supporting older phones with its new iOS updates, so perhaps this is a bit harsh.

There's no news on when the Xperia handsets will start to be updated but it's probably going to take a little while - Sony isn't the fastest manufacturer at getting these out as it needs to put its own Xperia UI on top of the new software.