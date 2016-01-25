Save £100 on the iPhone 6S 64GB with this fantastic voucher code deal

Sound the mobile phone deals klaxon - a new stellar iPhone 6S deal has landed to defeat all others!

EE has teamed up with Carphone Warehouse's new budget brand e2save.com to offer you the chance to save £100 on the upfront cost of the iPhone 6S 64GB.

When you apply the voucher code E2TECH6S at the checkout you're left with what looks like the best iPhone 6S deal in the UK right now, cheaper even than all of the equivalent deals on the inferior 16GB version of the phone.

The EE iPhone 6S deal in full:

iPhone 6S 64GB | EE 4G | £̶2̶0̶0̶ £100 up front | 1000 mins | Unlimited texts | 2GB data | £29.99pm

Using the voucher code E2TECH6S at the checkout you can save £100 on the upfront cost of the superior 64GB version of the iPhone 6S and thus pay £100 instead of £200. Then you'll be with the UK's most popular network - EE - and get a decent allowance of 1000 minutes, unlimited texts and 2GB data for less than £30 per month. We think this is the best iPhone 6S deal out there right now and that's why we're shouting about it!

View this deal: Space Grey | Silver | Rose Gold | Gold

Remember to use the voucher code: E2TECH6S

We had a look around and found basically the exact same deal over at Carphone Warehouse but there's a catch with that one: you'd get the 16GB iPhone 6S instead of the 64GB version and you'd be on Vodafone instead of EE.

So yeah, this deal is as good as it gets right now and ticks all the boxes in terms of it being the best version of the world's most popular phone on the UK's most popular network. It's also available in all colours, too.